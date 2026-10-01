Draw with the Dutch keeps underdog Greece ahead of favorites in the Nations League

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — When Jürgen Klopp praised the depth and quality of Greece’s young team, he speculated they could have the makings of a “golden generation.”

On Thursday, Greece took a step in that direction, holding the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in the Nations League. The Greeks remained the surprise leaders of the group after away victories over Serbia and Klopp’s Germany.

At home, Greece matched the pace and pressing of the Dutch for much of the game to deafening support at Thessaloniki’s Toumba Stadium.

Fotis Ioannidis found the net in the 23rd minute with a cool counterattack finish.

And it was 2-0 just before the break thanks to a careless pass backward by Ruben van Bommel. Ioannidis passed the ball to Giorgos Masouras, who fired it home.

A powerful header from Virgil van Dijk beat goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis in the 59th as the visitors controlled the second half. Tijjani Reijnders scored in the 89th as the tired Greeks hung on.

Van Dijk, who made his 99th appearance for the Netherlands, described his team’s first-half performance as disappointing.

“I wish I had an answer for that right now, but indeed, it’s unacceptable,” the Liverpool star said. “When we tried to play through the middle, we lost possession far too quickly. It just wasn’t good enough in the first half.”

Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries had two would-be goals ruled offside.

“We are unbeaten and we are top of the group, so we have to build on that,” Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas said.

“There is a sense of disappointment, but we must be humble and recognize that we played against a superpower,” he added. “In the end, that point we earned may prove to be very valuable."

Greece’s resurgence follows an overhaul of soccer leagues designed to foster youth talent.

The young national team, with players now at major European clubs, missed out on World Cup qualification this summer.

Despite its rise, Greece remains the outsider, ranked well below Germany and the Netherlands and led by journeyman coach Ivan Jovanovic of Serbia.

“The Dutch changed tactics in the second half and we didn’t respond adequately,” Ioannidis said. “But I believe we definitely have moved up a level and are getting better by the day.”

Gatopoulos reported from Athens

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