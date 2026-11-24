NEW YORK (AP) — Duke coach Kara Lawson has never been afraid to play a tough non-conference schedule, and the Blue Devils have had one of the most difficult in the country the past few seasons.

She feels that it helps the team when March comes around and the games matter the most with the ACC Tournament and March Madness.

This season is no different with the No. 5 Blue Devils playing five of their next six games against top 10 opponents, including Saturday's matchup against No. 7 UConn in Boston. Games against No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 USC, No. 6 Texas and No. 10 UCLA are on the horizon after that game.

“I think our schedule the last few years has really helped us become a team that is ready to win in March,” Lawson said before the Blue Devils beat Columbia on the road Saturday night. “We’re not surprised when we get to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight ...the quality of team we’re playing. Not shocked. We’ve seen it a lot of times where we’ve played them already. I mean we’re playing five of the top ten in the next month. We’ll see how we do.”

So far so good for the undefeated Blue Devils, who also have played some strong non-Power 4 teams like Columbia.

“We want to play the most challenging mid-major teams, you know, the teams that are in the tournament, these are teams that are playing in the first round,” Lawson said. “These are teams that upset people because people don’t necessarily take them as seriously as a Power-4 squad.”

Lawson is hoping to get Duke back to the Final Four for the first time since 2006 when the Blue Devils lost in the championship game. They've reached the Elite Eight the past two seasons.

Impressive wins

Michigan’s 81-point win over Niagara last week was the biggest in program history, topping a 72-point victory over the same school in 2016. ... South Carolina’s win over Providence was its 104th straight against an unranked team. That's the longest active streak. ... LSU has won seven consecutive games by at least 45 points which is longest streak by any Division I program since at least 2004.

Game of the week

No. 22 West Virginia vs No. 13 Notre Dame, Thursday. There are a lot of great games this week being played off the U.S. mainland and this might be one of the best. Hannah Hidalgo will try and keep the Irish unbeaten against the undefeated Mountaineers. The two teams will play in the Bahamas.

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