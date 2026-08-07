Durbin’s RBI single in the 13th inning caps Red Sox's 12-11 win over the White Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Durbin lined a single to center field off Chicago’s Erick Fedde in the 13th inning to score NIck Sogard and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 12-11 on Thursday night in a game that lasted more than four hours.

Connor Wong had a two-run home run, Anthony Siegler added three RBIs and scored a run. Wilyer Abreu had two RBIs, including one to tie the game in the ninth. Andruw Monasterio also added two RBI doubles.

Brayan Bello (4-6), the last of nine Red Sox pitchers, worked two innings for the victory. Fedde (6-7) was the last of eight Chicago pitchers.

Boston won its eighth straight and 10th in 11 games. The Red Sox have won 10 consecutive series. It is their second sweep of Chicago.

Chicago led 7-6 in the ninth and Boston tied the game in four straight innings.

Miguel Vargas scored on a Colson Montgomery sacrifice fly off reliever Garrett Whitlock to put Chicago in front 10-9 in the 11th inning. Boston tied it when Wilyer Abreu's sac fly scored Nick Sogard. Wilyer Abreu's single scored Wong and tied the game.

Meidroth got Chicago on the board with his 10th homer, a blast over the Green Monster off Ranger Suarez in the third, making it 2-0.

Chicago added two runs later in the inning. It was a 42-pitch inning for Suarez, who was pulled after the frame after allowing three runs off three hits and throwing 70 pitches overall.

Chicago starter Luis Castillo was chased after four innings, allowing five runs off six hits and Wong’s homer.

White Sox catcher Joey Bart left the game in the seventh inning with a fifth metacarpal fracture in his left hand and will be evaluated.

The Red Sox were without first baseman Willson Contreras, who missed his second game due to illness.

Up next

White Sox LHP Noah Schultz is to make his 14th career start Friday at Cleveland.

Red Sox LHP Boston’s Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.30) is set to start Friday against the Athletics.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb