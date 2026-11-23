PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Moro Ojomo walked off the field with the rest of the Eagles as winners for the first time since September and compared the feeling to the emotional high of a certain game in February 2025 in New Orleans.

The defensive tackle noted that beating an average Steelers team “felt like the Super Bowl .”

Hold up, said fellow Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley. Beating Pittsburgh to snap a seven-game losing streak was nice but nothing compared to knocking off Kansas City to win the Eagles' second Super Bowl championship.

“Probably disagree,” Barkley said with a laugh. “But I get what he's trying to say.”

Has it really come to this? A franchise that recently set a Super Bowl title as the bar now must settle for a (good-natured) debate on whether a late November win compares to winning a championship? The Eagles (3-7) earned just their third win of the season, so there was good reason for smiles and frivolity in the locker room after winning for the first time since Jalen Hurts was healthy and baseball's postseason hadn't even started.

“We’ve had a lot of games like that. We’ve been used to winning those games in the past; haven’t gone our way this year,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “It was good to be able to do that today.”

The Eagles were just that against the Steelers: good.

Joe Milton played it safe in his second start at quarterback, leading a pedestrian — yet turnover-free — offense. The Eagles committed only four penalties for 25 yards. Special teams were stout. What impressed Sirianni and the Eagles about the game was this — all the losing did nothing to lessen the effort.

“I haven’t once questioned our effort,” Sirianni said. “I have not once questioned how we’ve prepared in a week and the effort that’s been put in Monday through Saturday. I have not once questioned how the effort’s been on Sunday.”

The Eagles will have to play hard and play smart again to beat Dallas in a short week on Thanksgiving. The Eagles under Sirianni have been a team of streaks, both good —- starts of 10-1 and 13-1 — and bad — such as the most recent losing streak and a 1-6 end to 2023 — so who’s to say they don’t have a good one in them?

“You gotta whoop (the) Dallas Cowboys' a--,” Ojomo said. “They’re a hell of a team, but you go out there and you go compete with them. You know what I mean?”

What’s working

Jordan Davis Who ? The Eagles did just fine in their first game since trading the defensive tackle to the Jaguars. They sacked the aging and immobile Aaron Rodgers five times and held Jaylen Warren — who has four 100-yard rushing games this season — to 28 yards on nine carries.

What needs help

The win failed to mask the Eagles' ongoing offensive struggles. Barkley reeled off a 38-yard touchdown run but had only 37 yards rushing the rest of the game. Milton completed only 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards. The Eagles scored three times in the first quarter, then totaled 86 yards of offense the rest of the game.

“You still want to be able to be even more explosive there,” Sirianni said. “We had a couple negatives as well there that stalled some drives out.”

Stock up

Jake Elliott continued his bounce-back season with field goals of 55, 53, 41, and 29 yards. The Eagles' career leader in 50-plus yard field goals with 37 (including playoffs), he is 4 of 4 from that range this season. He had his first game with at least four field goals since last December.

Stock down

Cornerback Riq Woolen was benched in the second quarter in favor of Jonathan Jones. Woolen left the Super Bowl champion Seahawks to sign a one-year, $12 million deal with the Eagles. He went back late in the game when injuries to the other two cornerbacks necessitated a late-game substitution.

“I mean, other than me missing two tackles, I feel like it was smooth,” Woolen said. “I don't know. That's their job. I can't say too much. It's just the coach's job. I mess up, they take me out. I messed up and he took me out.”

Injuries

CB Quinyon Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury.

Key number

6 — The Eagles are 6-0 coming off a regular-season bye week under Sirianni. They joined Buffalo (6-0) and Baltimore (5-0) as the only teams with undefeated records after byes since 2021.

Next steps

Just win. The Eagles essentially would have to win out to have a puncher's chance at the playoffs. They go for two straight wins when they face Dallas on Thanksgiving.

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