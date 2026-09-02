Eagles hope changes on offense lead to another run to the Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-7)

Expectations

Behind a record-breaking season from running back Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles featured a rush-heavy offense on the way to the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory in the 2024 season. But the ground game went stagnant last season, and quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown could not make enough explosive plays to avoid a frustrating season that ended with a disappointing wild-card round playoff exit. The result? Changes on offense, both in terms of personnel, coaches and scheme.

Brown, often unhappy with his role last season as seen with his public comments and posts on social media , was traded to New England. Fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was replaced with Sean Mannion. Philadelphia also parted ways with longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Coach Nick Sirianni has repeatedly spoken about the need for explosive plays, something the new offense is said to feature, but Mannion’s scheme remains a bit of a mystery following a vanilla approach in three preseason games that did not feature Hurts, Barkley, Smith, and many other regulars. Philadelphia’s offense will be different. Time will tell if it will be better.

With star power up and down the lineup, led by Hurts, the Eagles are expected to be a contender for the franchise’s third Super Bowl. But after last season’s offensive struggles, there are some questions the Eagles will first need to answer on that side of the ball.

Hurts remains a dual threat after combining for 33 touchdowns last season, 25 of which came through the air and eight on the ground. He threw just six interceptions last season, though some have called for him to be more aggressive through the air. Hurts also will have to thrive without Brown.

New faces

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR Makai Lemon, WR Dontayvion Wicks, CB Riq Woolen, OLB Jonathan Greenard, OC Sean Mannion.

Key losses

WR A.J. Brown, Edge Jaelan Phillips, LB Nakobe Dean, S Reed Blankenship.

Strengths

Despite parting with longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles offensive front remains strong under new coach Chris Kuper. The unit is anchored by 36-year-old Lane Johnson at right tackle. The six-time Pro Bowl selection indicated at the start of training camp that this is “probably” his final season before retiring. Alongside Johnson are expected to be LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Cam Jurgens and RG Tyler Steen. The group is talented and experienced. Philadelphia also is stout on the interior of the defensive line with tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. The former University of Georgia teammates both received contract extensions this offseason with Carter getting $106 million guaranteed and Davis getting $65 million guaranteed.

Weaknesses

Philadelphia’s defense, generally, is expected to be strong, but there are question marks at safety after the departure of starter Reed Blankenship this offseason. Blankenship, an undrafted free agent who started 50 games over the past four seasons and had nine interceptions, signed a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Houston Texans. The Eagles likely will rely on 2025 second-round pick Andrew Mukuba to fill Blankenship’s role. Philadelphia’s depth at the position took a hit in its final preseason game when safety Andre’ Sam was carted off the field with a knee injury and subsequently waived (injured). There also are some questions about the backup quarterback position after neither Tanner McKee nor Andy Dalton impressed during three preseason games.

Camp development

First-round pick Makai Lemon, selected to help replace Brown at wide receiver, missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. The USC product won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top college receiver last season when he caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lemon finally returned to practice for the final week of camp, and the Eagles certainly are hoping for a healthy Lemon for Week 1 as they look to fill in the production vacated by Brown, who caught 339 passes for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns in four years with the Eagles. But Philadelphia will have to hope it gets more from Lemon than he showed in the preseason finale against Cincinnati on Aug. 28. Seeing his first NFL action, Lemon caught three passes for 3 yards on five targets and dropped a McKee pass that was intercepted.

Fantasy player to watch

Smith will likely become the No. 1 receiver. He has topped 1,000 yards receiving in three of his five seasons with the club, totaling 5,019 yards and 31 touchdowns in Philadelphia. He likely will get even more targets, and potentially more deep targets in new coordinator Mannion’s offense. But he also likely will be the focus of the opposition’s top cornerback.

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