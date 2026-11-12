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Eastern Illinois wins 102-44 over Blackburn
Eastern Illinois defeated Blackburn in a lopsided basketball game; the final score resulted in a 102-44 victory
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LA NACION
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Gavin Welch’s 21 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Blackburn 102-44 on Wednesday.
Welch finished 7 of 14 from 3-point range for the Panthers (1-3). Tanner Vogel scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Jayden Wright went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.
Owen Walter led the way for the Beavers with 11 points. Jayden Doss added nine points, and Evan Jordan had seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Up next
Eastern Illinois hosts Purdue Fort Wayne in its next matchup on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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