Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

Nov. 12

The Philadelphia Inquirer says NVIDIA mess should lead to AI regulation

Even among a legion of Big Tech sycophants, Jensen Huang had stood out for his capacity to flatter Donald Trump into giving him what he wanted. It turned out that Huang, the perpetually leather-swathed chief executive of Nvidia, was not impervious to such motivated means of persuasion himself — and he has paid a devastating price for it.

Huang resigned Thursday as the head of the microchip giant, days after acknowledging an extramarital affair with a Singapore-based tech executive known as Alice Huang, who is believed to be a Chinese spy. The revelations about their relationship would have been awkward for anyone, but it was particularly so for the man who successfully lobbied the president to ease restrictions on exporting his company’s AI-enabling chips to the agent’s alleged handlers.

Further complicating matters for Huang was a report by the New York Times late Wednesday that he had engaged in a second affair with a subordinate at the company.

The scandal seems to have done what all the artificial intelligence industry’s warnings about its own destructive potential somehow did not. It triggered a sell-off of Nvidia stock, federal investigations and renewed questioning of the headlong, government-assisted rush to develop a dangerous, ill-understood technology regardless of the consequences.

“I hope there’s no problem,” Trump said of Jensen Huang on Monday, but it seemed a little late for that. The problem is that the cofounder of the world’s most powerful and valuable AI company — and the closest adviser to the president on the technology — appears to have been hopelessly compromised by our chief adversary, China. As Stephen Witt, who wrote a book about Nvidia, told the New Yorker, “If the CEO is sleeping with spies, that’s generally regarded as bad.”

Worse, the president appears to have known that for some time, even though he persists in assurances that Huang is “a very high-quality,” “amazing,” and “honorable guy” who will end up “in good shape.” Trump was warned of Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset last year and again in May, the Times reported, just before the executive joined the president on a trip to Beijing.

And yet, Trump appears to have done nothing about it apart from enthusiastically facilitating the goals of a man who may have been in thrall to the Chinese Communist Party. Huang has somewhat paradoxically argued that the United States must maintain its chipmaking advantage over China by selling more chips to the country, which Trump helped him do by easing export controls established under President Joe Biden. The Commerce Department also reportedly abandoned an investigation into whether Alice Huang’s company smuggled chips into China after an Nvidia lawyer contacted the administration.

Nvidia is among the major investors in an estimated $1.4 trillion initial public offering being prepared by the AI company Anthropic, which has warned potential investors that the technology poses “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity.” And yet, Trump has hewed to the laissez-faire approach to AI that Jensen Huang has pushed, concluding after meeting with him and other tech executives that the companies should “self-police.”

Nvidia itself illustrates the folly of this notion. The company’s generally deferential board is populated by early investors and longtime associates of the cofounder, and — prior to Huang’s resignation — there was no succession plan or clear replacement. Nvidia’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, will lead the company while the search for a permanent replacement commences.

Perhaps the only good that can come of all this recklessness is the thorough debunking of the irresponsible idea that such a powerful technology should go unregulated. Changing the current policy, or lack thereof, will certainly be challenging as long as Trump remains in power. But the new Congress is full of members elected on promises to rein in data centers and other aspects of AI, and, in some cases, with a history of doing so.

This mess shows they won’t arrive a moment too soon.

ONLINE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2026/11/12/before-ice-hands-out-badges-guns-finish-background-checks/

Nov. 12

The Washington Post says the rapid expansion of ICE came with a cost: safety

Federal agents carry guns, make arrests and can deprive people of their liberties. The government should be exceptionally careful about whom it entrusts with those powers. A Post investigation shows that Immigration and Customs Enforcement fell short as it rapidly expanded, confusing a bigger force with a better one.

After activists hacked a Department of Homeland Security employee database, The Post verified the records and performed background checks on about 300 of roughly 1,500 ICE officers and agents identified as new hires since President Donald Trump returned to office. The review found at least 19 who faced allegations of misconduct, criminal charges or other red flags in previous law-enforcement jobs.

At least five were involved in use-of-force incidents. Five were named in lawsuits that resulted in settlements. At least six were fired, decertified or resigned under threat of dismissal. Not every allegation would disqualify an applicant, but experts say most warranted a closer look.

Consider one of the hires. As a police officer, he confronted a man holding a “God Bless the Homeless Vets” sign outside city hall in Waveland, Mississippi, asked for identification and threatened arrest. The activist later sued the police department. Asked during a 2024 deposition in that case what the First Amendment protects, the officer repeatedly said he did not recall. He also could not recall the basic meaning of the Fourth Amendment. ICE hired him as a deportation officer.

An immigration officer who questions people, makes stops, enters private spaces and encounters protesters ought to know those two amendments. The First protects criticism of government. The Fourth protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

DHS says ICE follows vetting rules, though some recruits receive temporary status while background checks are pending. That raises an obvious question: Why put an armed officer on the job before the government has finished deciding whether he is fit for it?

In July, one of the officers hired during the accelerated recruitment drive fatally shot a 25-year-old man during an enforcement operation in Maine. He reportedly told relatives that he acted in self-defense, saying the man tried to run him over, but his background included years of troubling allegations in family-court records, and a Maine judge had recently found one of his claims in a child-support case not credible. The shooting remains under investigation, but it’s a reminder of why background checks belong before, not after, the government puts someone in a position to make life-and-death decisions.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act appropriated about $30 billion for ICE enforcement and deportation operations, more than tripling the agency’s budget and fueling the hiring spree. ICE aimed to add 10,000 personnel and offered signing bonuses of up to $50,000. DHS says the agency hired 12,000 officers and agents by January.

Trump won a mandate to enforce immigration law, not to lower professional standards. Congress should demand regular disclosure of hiring, vetting and dismissal data before providing more money for expansion. ICE should finish background checks before deploying armed recruits, maintain full-length training in de-escalation and test trainees on the rights they swear an oath to protect. Enforcing the law begins with knowing it. For ICE officers, the First and Fourth amendments are a good place to start.

ONLINE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2026/11/12/before-ice-hands-out-badges-guns-finish-background-checks/

Nov. 15

The Wall Street Journal says the air traffic system needs reforms

And you thought flying in America couldn’t get worse. Then on Friday more than 12,000 flights were canceled after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered an extraordinary nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours. Was there a terrorist threat? Cyber-attack? No, the cause appears to have been routine government failure.

Friday’s fiasco, which disrupted millions of travel plans, laid bare the myriad dysfunctions of America’s government-run air-traffic control system that have led to repeated system failures and delays. Flyers were left stranded for hours as the FAA tried to diagnose and fix the problem, which officials eventually tied to a new router at a facility in Arkansas.

According to FAA officials, the router along with another one in Texas flooded its communications system with data. It’s far from reassuring that one or two malfunctioning devices can take down continental air traffic. Or that the Sherlock Holmeses at the FAA still aren’t sure exactly what went wrong.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed either a faulty device or “incompetence” by the contractor L3Harris Technologies that had installed it. HPE, the router manufacturer, said its hardware “did not fail.” While Mr. Duffy claimed the government hasn’t found evidence of nefarious causes, it’s understandable to wonder given that adversaries are stepping up cyberattacks across the U.S. economy and government.

As is their habit, politicians rushed to capitalize on the public misery. Democrats blamed the Administration’s new SMART system, which uses AI to analyze airline schedules, weather, airspace conditions, among other things, to prevent flight conflicts that cause delays. There’s no evidence the AI system contributed to Friday’s problems.

Mr. Duffy on Thursday called for $30 billion in more funding, on top of the $12.5 billion Republicans appropriated in last year’s tax bill. After Friday’s failure, he raised the demand to $50 billion. But throwing more money at an unaccountable agency will at best be a temporary fix and will reward dysfunction.

In 2003 Congress directed the FAA to modernize America’s aging air-traffic system, yet the Government Accountability Office reported in September that the FAA doesn’t plan to complete the first phase of upgrades until December 2028. That’s a quarter-century.

The GAO also said the FAA lacks a reliable estimate for when the second phase will be done and how much the entire project will cost. This is government incompetence across several administrations at a California bullet-train-to-nowhere level. Criticism from Pete Buttigieg, the Biden transportation secretary, is especially laughable given his obvious failure to improve things over four years in the job. And he apparently wants to run for President again.

Republican leaders this weekend nonetheless said they will include more money in a lame-duck reconciliation bill. Keep in mind that most of the $30 billion in the Modern Skies Act, which the Administration has backed, wouldn’t even fund air-traffic control. Most would fund airport terminal improvements that are typically paid for by localities.

A source says it includes earmarks that would benefit airports in St. Louis, Mo., the state of the bill’s GOP Senate sponsor Eric Schmitt, and Palm Beach near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. This underscores the problem with the current system controlled by politicians and dominated by special interests.

Long-term upgrades are hostage to annual Congressional appropriations. Government unions and lawmakers obstruct investments and reforms to improve efficiency. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby last week said he thought privatizing air-traffic control could get upgrades “done in two to three years.” No less than Al Gore championed reform in the 1990s.

Yet private jet operators and unions blocked GOP legislation during the first Trump Administration to follow Canada’s example and turn the system over to a nonprofit to run. (See Marc Scribner’s persuasive analysis nearby.) Republicans appear to have given up on even pushing the idea. Expect flying headaches to continue as long as government won’t give up political control of the skies, despite its manifest and growing failures.

ONLINE:: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/just-another-frantic-friday-at-the-faa-f36a9df4?mod=editorials_article_pos1

Nov. 12

The New York Times says Democrats should pass permitting reform bill and pave way for more affordable energy

In his election night victory speech, Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York said he and his fellow Democrats would fight to “make this country affordable for every single American.” They have an opportunity to start now, before they take control of Congress in January. They should seize it.

The Senate this week is debating a bill on a subject that is more important than it sounds: permitting reform. The bill would make it easier to build solar energy farms, battery storage, power lines and more. As a result, it would reduce energy prices. The status quo is expensive, dirty and unstable. The country needs to build a lot of big, new things to make its future cheaper and cleaner.

The bill has the support of some of the Senate’s most environmentally minded members — and of the White House. This political miracle reflects years of bipartisan negotiations, false starts and near misses. But following their party’s whopping midterm victory, some Democrats are tempted to scrap this legislation and wait to act until they take control of Congress next year. Democrats would then draft a new bill more to the liking of some environmental groups.

The current bill has a good chance to pass the Senate. By a margin of 73 to 25, senators approved a procedural measure on Monday, with a final vote expected in the coming weeks. The situation in the House is murkier. Among the potential no votes on the bill is Mr. Jeffries, the Democratic leader, who has raised concerns about it.

The bill’s Democratic skeptics are making a mistake. President Trump would almost certainly veto a follow-up bill next year. And time matters, especially for the climate. Congress should pass this bill now. It can then return next year and pass other bills that would do even more good.

The country’s current permitting regime is the result of many good intentions. Legislators wrote laws intended to protect water, air, endangered species and precious land. Over the years, though, the rules have become so complex and restrictive that the country cannot build the future it needs. This complexity feeds cynicism about whether government can get anything done.

Today, for instance, it typically takes between five and 13 years to build a long-distance power line, like the one that transports clean hydropower from Quebec to New England. That line took about a decade to finish, and opened in January. It has enough capacity to meet about one-fifth of Massachusetts’s electricity demand, and it’s projected to save consumers $50 million a year.

Many other valuable projects, unfortunately, remain incomplete or were never begun because of permitting bureaucracy. The slowness weakens the fight against climate change. Without lines to transport clean power from sunny and windy regions to other parts of the country, the country ends up using dirty energy in its place. Democrats who call climate change an emergency should not defend a permitting system too slow to build the clean energy that would address it.

Many of the country’s permitting rules were written at a time when industrial development usually caused environmental harm. In response, the environmental movement developed a habit of opposing new projects. Today, though, inertia often benefits fossil fuel companies. They, too, can use the regulatory state to tie up clean energy projects in permitting purgatory.

The costs of today’s bureaucracy are broader than its effect on the climate. A more robust, cleaner grid would make American energy more reliable and less dependent on hostile foreign nations. No country can embargo the wind. Better permitting rules would improve traffic and road safety: A road signal project in Connecticut that would fix a dangerous highway intersection — but would also affect nearby wetlands — was proposed in 2024 but may not be finished until 2032. And public health can suffer too. In January, a Washington sewage line burst after a repair was delayed for eight years, sending hundreds of millions of gallons of waste into the Potomac River.

Finally, the current permitting system raises costs for Americans — the issue that dominates politics today. The status quo increases their energy costs by making it harder for new projects to come online, including inexpensive renewables such as wind and solar. The bill in Congress would make progress against these problems and begin to deliver on Democrats’ promise to address affordability.

The bill also has a provision addressing data centers, another subject on which Democrats made many promises during this year’s campaign. It would force data center operators to pay the full costs of the electricity they use, protecting the average electricity consumer.

Opponents of the bill, such as the Sierra Club, complain that it might harm the environment. That concern is misplaced.

Yes, the bill would ease the construction of a range of projects, including fossil fuel infrastructure. But the United States will not stop using oil or natural gas anytime soon, and adding unnecessary costs to those projects serves little purpose. On net, the bill would cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants by as much as 18 percent by 2040, according to the Rhodium Group, a research firm. It would do so in part by nearly tripling the construction of high-voltage transmission lines, which whiz electricity from often remote wind farms and solar plants to cities that need power.

Common sense supports that finding. Oil and gas companies have built their infrastructure over decades; renewables need to catch up quickly. The country currently gets less than a fifth of its energy from zero-carbon sources. Rapidly increasing that share will be impossible if it takes a decade to build a transmission line.

This is why the bill draws support from passionate climate crusaders such as Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. Both of Georgia’s senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, voted to advance it this week. Practical-minded environmental groups such as the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions have endorsed it, as has Consumer Reports.

The bill’s supporters recognize that it is merely a first step toward a much broader agenda to reduce carbon emissions and lower energy costs. But anyone who cares about climate change should cheer this bill. And a party that just won an election on affordability should not pass up a chance to start delivering immediately.

ONLINE: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/11/12/opinion/democrats-congress-affordability-reform.html

Nov. 11

The Guardian says after Midterm rebuttal, MAGA is doubling down

Shortly after polls closed last Tuesday, with the scale of the Republican trouncing in the midterms still becoming apparent, Donald Trump briefly adopted an oddly conciliatory tone. He declared that he was “absolutely” willing to accept the results, would look forward to working with Democrats and that deportation policies might have been “too tough”.

It was never going to last. He soon cast doubt on the elections’ legitimacy. On Friday, he replaced his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, with her deputy, Stephen Miller – a white nationalist, or “stone-cold racist”, in the words of Hakeem Jeffries, likely to be the next House speaker. Ms Wiles executed the president’s decisions faithfully, but was seen as a somewhat calming if not restraining influence, which may help explain her departure.

Every high-profile woman in the administration has now quit or been ousted, and its machismo has increased. Mr Miller is an ideological extremist and attack dog who has spearheaded the expansion of executive power as well as the draconian immigration excesses that alienated many (particularly Latino) voters. He reportedly wants to wind down the war on Iran, but played a leading role in strikes against alleged drugs boats in the Caribbean – extrajudicial killings.

Happily for Mr Trump, the reshuffle has turned discussion away from lame ducks and the Republican succession. He does not need the mixed martial arts supremo Dana White as his press secretary; he has enough brawlers. On Tuesday, House Republicans picked another aggressive hardliner, Jim Jordan, as minority leader. He has pledged to fight investigations by the new Democratic majority. On the same day, they blocked the attempted impeachment of Pete Hegseth, the self-styled “secretary of war” (with some Democrats also missing the vote). The outgoing Republican congressman Thomas Massie was pressing the case against him over the Iran war and attacks on drugs boats. Mr Hegseth is manifestly unfit for office. He has shared highly sensitive information on a messaging app and wanted to live stream a military execution. But a case against him might embarrass Mr Trump.

Some still hope that Republicans will have little choice but to hold Mr Trump accountable for last week’s defeat. JD Vance sought to distance himself by criticising the Iran war, and Ron DeSantis declared that there was “no question” that the results were a rebuke of Mr Trump. But GOP politicians either want more Trumpism, or are extremely wary of taking him on, after he torched previous critics. Trump voters are split between the Maga base, which wants to double down (and who turned out last Tuesday) and the rest who want to moderate (and stayed home) – with divisions on everything from datacentres to deportations. The Republicans can’t win in 2028 with Maga votes alone. Yet the GOP regained power in 2016 by becoming more extreme.

The Democrats now have their own challenge. They must use their new congressional power to ensure accountability – including pinning corruption in Mr Trump’s circle to the cost of living crisis – while also trying to deliver for voters who need real improvements in their lives. Republicans will seek to tie them up in fruitless congressional battles.

The Trumpist message is so clear that the outgoing speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, even said it out loud: “The voters made the wrong choice.” The Republicans are promising the electorate more of what they didn’t want. The people have spoken, but the president – and his party – won’t listen.

ONLINE https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/nov/11/the-guardian-view-on-maga-after-the-midterms-doubling-down-on-trumpism