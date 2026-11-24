Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

Nov. 21

The Washington Post says a government shutdown won’t stop the Iran war

President Donald Trump should not be waging an open-ended war against Iran without congressional authorization, but Congress should not shut down the government to stop him. That distinction matters as lawmakers approach a Dec. 11 funding deadline.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), who is pursuing a longshot bid to become Senate majority leader, joined Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado), Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) last week in declaring that any short-term spending package “must include language” restricting funds for the Iran war.

Van Hollen told us on Friday that he is working with Duckworth and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) on language for the spending bill that would prevent federal funds from being used for “offensive military operations.” He predicts there will be “very widespread support among Democrats for the amendment.”

Frustration with the status quo on Iran is justified. Trump launched the war without seeking congressional authorization. The administration has been far too secretive about its costs and effects on military readiness. As war expenses mounted, the Pentagon limited training and maintenance and sought permission to shift billions of dollars appropriated for other purposes.

While Congress should reassert its constitutional powers, another government shutdown would be the wrong instrument. We have criticized Republicans and Democrats alike in the past for using shutdown threats as leverage. Shutdowns have become far too routine, creating needless uncertainty and disruption. One party’s conviction that its cause is exceptionally important does not make the tactic more responsible.

Van Hollen says he has “never supported government shutdowns” and that his goal is to avoid one. But he also told us that the question would be whether Trump “would want to shut down the government to continue his illegal war.” That has been the familiar logic of every shutdown: The other side could prevent this by giving us what we want.

The gambit would not actually stop the fighting. Iran and the United States continue to exchange fire. Van Hollen acknowledges that his proposal would allow U.S. forces to defend themselves and respond to attacks. The administration could argue that such strikes are defensive.

Democrats have a better option: Keep the government open with a short-term continuing resolution. Then, when they take control of Congress in January, use their majorities to force votes on war powers and funding restrictions. Americans have endured enough instability from Washington. They expect Congress to restrain an overreaching president — and to keep the government running while doing so.

ONLINE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2026/11/21/democrats-can-fight-stop-trumps-iran-war-without-shutdown/

Nov. 21

The Wall Street Journal on the ICJ definition of genocide

The world didn’t need another international body preoccupied with indicting Israel, but it seems to have one in the International Court of Justice. Thursday brought news that the ICJ, the United Nations-linked body created to settle disputes between nation-states, issued a ruling designed to facilitate bad-faith allegations of “genocide” against Israel. The U.S. and its allies will also be in the cross-hairs soon enough.

The case relates to an indictment alleging that the government of Myanmar perpetrated genocide against the Rohingya people. The case has merit, according to the definition of genocide laid out in the 1948 U.N. Genocide Convention. Myanmar fighters burned villages and carried out mass executions.

The question before the Hague-based ICJ was whether Myanmar bore genocidal intent. Since genocidal regimes normally don’t announce their goals, international law has held that a finding of genocide requires a “pattern of conduct” that leaves no room for any other “reasonable inference.”

In the Myanmar case, though, a team of anti-Israel jackals led by recent Nobel-laureate Navi Pillay of South Africa has urged the court to lower the “reasonable inference” criterion. Their aim: Lessen the burden of proof required to charge a state with genocide, and use that freedom to tag Israel with the g-word.

Ms. Pillay and her allies hoped to apply a lower threshold in South Africa’s case against Israel, filed less than three months after Hamas attacked the Jewish state on Oct. 7, 2023. As for intent, Hamas announced its genocidal goals loudly and proudly, and still does, but the U.N. and ICJ have little interest in that.

In Thursday’s ruling, the ICJ voted 9-6 that Myanmar committed genocide. The ruling was needlessly complicated, but the upshot is this: The court found another way to weaponize bogus accusations of genocide.

It introduced a different offense: “failure to prevent” genocide. This was unnecessary, since the majority agreed that genocide had taken place. Why accuse a government of both a crime and failing to prevent it? Answer: Even if the ICJ can’t prove genocide took place—say, in Gaza—it can still indict a state for violating the Genocide Convention by alleging it shirked the duty to “prevent” the crime. You don’t have to work hard to figure out where that logic will lead.

As Orde Kittrie of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies explains, the ICJ’s new standard will allow international bodies to level the genocide accusation against “any Western military in any conflict with extensive casualties, destruction and displacement.” Such collateral damage, however unintended, often results from urban warfare involving terrorists. Now, says Mr. Kittrie, “the more a terrorist group hides among civilians, the stronger the genocide case against its adversary.”

In an incisive dissent, Slovakia’s Judge Peter Tomka points out that the majority’s new jurisprudence lends itself easily to politicization. Once a state can be held in violation of the Genocide Convention simply for failing to prevent the crime, states with “greater resources and power, more extensive international relationships and a stronger commitment to legal process could consequently bear a disproportionate share of the scrutiny.”

In other words: Wealthier countries that abide by the rule of law have a greater duty to “prevent” genocide and can therefore expect to be accused more often.

The U.S. maintains a formal reservation on the Genocide Convention that shields it from ICJ jurisdiction without its consent. But that won’t stop the court’s anti-American judges and their allies from making trouble. The U.S. can look forward to cases alleging that arms sales to Israel are a “failure to prevent” genocide.

The Trump Administration recently sanctioned the International Criminal Court, a different tribunal that has tried to investigate U.S. forces in Afghanistan and threatened to prosecute President Trump and U.S. officials. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz warned the ICJ to expect similar treatment if it follows the ICC’s example. The International Court of Justice may also have to learn the hard way.

ONLINE: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/international-court-of-justice-genocide-definition-israel-1f650a2e?mod=editorials_article_pos9

Nov. 20

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says RFK Jr. must go as DSHS secretary

he ultimate consequences of federal policy failures are usually incremental, not something to which you can assign a specific calendar date. But there are exceptions, like, say, failing to adequately respond to natural disasters.

The Trump administration, of course, is guilty of that and many other policy failures — boneheaded tariffs, constitutional malfeasance, an illegal and senseless war. But perhaps none is more glaring than the perfect storm of measles resurgence.

It now has a calendar date: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2026. That’s when the The Pan American Health Organization declared the U.S. has officially lost the “measles elimination” status it had enjoyed for more than a quarter century. It’s a virtually unheard-of retreat from an astounding medical success story.

It’s too simplistic to lay that failure entirely on the doorstep of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Unwarranted vaccine skepticism has been rising in the U.S. for years and was supercharged during the COVID pandemic.

But as the most prominent face of the deeply misguided anti-vaccination movement since long before his current post, Kennedy has made that dangerous quackery into policy, in ways that clearly merit his removal. If President Donald Trump won’t fire him after this news, the incoming Congress should make Kennedy’s impeachment its first order of business.

For all the putative debate over vaccines today, the underlying facts aren’t debatable at all: Vaccines are safe and they work. Measles isn’t the harmless childhood rite of passage too many believe it to be, but a potentially fatal disease that endangered kids (and others) throughout human history until vaccines came along.

The record for the measles’ vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR) has been especially miraculous. At the turn of the current century, measles was declared effectively eliminated from the U.S., thanks largely to school vaccination requirements. From 2000 to 2024, the nation averaged under 200 cases a year, with a total of just three deaths during those 24 years.

But in the two years since, as vaccine skepticism has spread in certain communities, there have been more than 7,700 measles cases in the U.S. — almost 2,300 last year, a 33-year high, and more than 5,400 so far this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over those two years, there have been about a dozen reported deaths (depending on sourcing), roughly quadrupling the total fatalities of the previous two-and-half decades.

As with the safety and efficacy of the vaccines themselves, there’s no rational debate about the cause of this measles explosion. Experts say a 95% inoculation rate is necessary to achieve herd immunity, which protects those who can’t be immunized, such as infants. Nationally, the MMR vaccination rate among kindergarteners was a little over 92% last year.

Here in Missouri, it was down to 89.5%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, a drop of 5 points since 2019. This fall-off was facilitated largely by a doubling of nonmedical vaccination exemption requests from parents to schools. Unsurprisingly, the number of measles cases in our state shot to 25 this year, after years of almost no cases at all.

And what has our nation’s top public health official done in the face of this rising tide of misinformation and disease? He has worsened it.

While Kennedy will occasionally pay lip service to vaccines (in what looks more and more like a deliberate bid for deniability), his constant mixed messaging gives undeserved credence to vaccine skepticism.

He has downplayed the seriousness of outbreaks around the country, he canceled almost $500 million in federal funding for promising new vaccine technology, he has replaced respected top federal medical experts with fellow skeptics, and he continues to suggest that a supposed link between vaccines and autism is an open question instead of the thoroughly debunked falsity that it is.

All of this is against the backdrop of his nomination hearings last year in which he literally promised senators he wouldn’t limit access to vaccines. It’s something he has now done, by narrowing COVID vaccine recommendations to exclude healthy children and pregnant women in defiance of medical experts. That in turn will nudge health insurers toward stingier vaccine coverage.

All the talk lately about impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for his mishandling of the Iran War is fully justified and we hope the next Congress follows through. But here’s one thing Hegseth at least can say: He hasn’t outright lent aid and comfort to an enemy he was obligated to oppose.

That’s exactly what RFK Jr. has done with the scourge of measles and other preventable diseases. One way or another, he needs to go, while America still has a federal health system to salvage.

ONLINE: https://www.stltoday.com/opinion/editorial/article_c7fb7292-69f6-48df-9519-8e829b96c28f.html

Nov. 18

The Guardian says Trump's meeting with Putin and Xi was good for Russia and China, not the U.S.

“Historic” is a neutral descriptor, not a favourable one. Things can be unprecedented for good reason. Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China on Thursday will be the first time that the leaders of the US, China and Russia have gathered for talks as a trio. The trilateral on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is striking, but it is not an achievement.

The lack of a clear agenda is telling: the spectacle really is the substance. Mr Trump sees international affairs in terms of spheres of influence. This meeting reinforces the obvious conclusion for the rest of the world – that they don’t get to sit at the table, only to be on the plate. Mr Xi promotes the notion of a multipolar world. Others would be more sympathetic if all three governments were not determinedly undermining multilateralism.

Mr Xi looks like the power broker bringing Moscow and Washington together, and the gracious host, in a city which showcases China’s economic and technological progress and aspirations. The contrast between the glossy metropolis and a US currently beset by glaring tech failures hitting everything from flights to banking is especially flattering. For Mr Putin, who gloated about the “humiliation” of Europe in the run-up, this meeting is an even clearer win, making him look like a superpower peer rather than the leader of a pariah nation with a struggling economy.

Mr Trump has got a red carpet embrace, another “first” to promote – preferable to headlines dwelling on the Republicans’ midterms disaster – and the congenial company of strongmen. His nation has less to celebrate. Mr Trump seems to see meeting longstanding US allies as at best a chore. His bruising tariffs and nakedly transactional approach to security, as well as his love of autocrats, have pushed countries like the Philippines – which hosted the US president en route to China – into hedging their bets.

Mr Trump is not expected to raise Nvidia and suspected Chinese espionage – perhaps not least because his closeness to Jensen Huang, the company’s ousted CEO, makes the issue at least as discomfiting for him as it is for Beijing. The US president is unlikely to embarrass the two countries that are central to Iran’s ability to resist his disastrous and illegal war, or to press China over its facilitation of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukraine and Taiwan have reason to be anxious any time he speaks to Mr Putin and Mr Xi. But the US president is as likely to undermine them, whether deliberately or otherwise, in bilaterals or via a throwaway remark.

Comparisons to the 1945 Yalta summit of Joseph Stalin, Franklin D Roosevelt and Winston Churchill – which divided up Europe – grotesquely overstate the importance of a meeting scheduled to last less than an hour. Mr Xi does not do spontaneity, and is unlikely to be lured into sudden announcements. And despite the surface amity, the three still have strongly competing interests. China’s threat to rare earths brought a trade truce, but skirmishes continue. Mr Trump has said he wants to talk about denuclearisation. While China is arming itself at worrying speed, its arsenal is still dwarfed by those of the US and Russia.

Talking to rivals and adversaries is not inherently unwise. Under another US president, a closely focused and carefully prepared trilateral on, for instance, disarmament might even be fruitful. This is not that world. This will not be that meeting.

ONLINE: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/nov/18/the-guardian-view-on-the-trump-xi-and-putin-meeting-it-may-be-a-first-but-its-not-progress

Nov. 21

The Philadelphia Inquirer says Trump's sexual assault allegations cannot be forgotten

Former Nvidia boss Jensen Huang’s affair with a woman who intelligence officials believe is a Chinese spy rightly refocused attention on Donald Trump’s lax attitude toward national security and his disregard for efforts to safeguard against the dangers of artificial intelligence.

But another sex scandal involving Trump received little attention amid the Election Day earthquake and Huang’s ouster from one of the world’s most valuable public companies.

A Democratic House Judiciary Committee report released last month included sexual abuse allegations from 11 women connected to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, including five women who accused Trump of rape or sexual assault that occurred decades ago.

One horrific claim came from a former Miss Switzerland who alleged she was raped by Trump at the Plaza Hotel while attending a beauty pageant there in 1993.

Beatrice Keul told the Judiciary Committee staff she was attending the American Dream Pageant where she met Trump at the press luncheon at the iconic New York hotel, which he owned at the time.

The White House denied Keul’s allegations. “This ‘report’ is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements,” said Lauren Bis, an administration spokesperson.

Keul, then 24, said Trump invited her to a hotel suite where he grabbed her from behind and “forcibly raped her,” the 53-page report said. She said the incident left her bruised and bleeding. Keul added that Trump urged her not to tell anyone about the incident and promised to help with her college admission and visa issues.

The report said four other women accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in connection with the Epstein investigation. The allegations date to the mid-1980s and 1990s. Many of the details were made public earlier through media reports or FBI testimony released as part of the Epstein files.

The allegations add to the long list of women who have claimed Trump sexually assaulted them. In 2023, a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996. In 2024, he was found guilty of a scheme that included paying hush money to an adult film star in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

For his part, Trump was captured on the infamous Access Hollywood tape bragging about how he grabbed women by their genitals. “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” he said, before adding, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

Trump and Epstein shared a close friendship for roughly 15 years before they had a falling out. A former swimsuit model said Epstein brought her to Trump Tower in 1993, where the future president groped her.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing. After the recent congressional report was released, the White House said Trump has been “fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein.”

That is not entirely accurate, since the U.S. Department of Justice has only released about half of the roughly seven million pages in the Epstein files. And many of the documents that were released were redacted.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was Trump’s criminal defense attorney and now oversees the Justice Department, continues to block the full release of the files despite a federal judge’s order.

The House Oversight Committee released a report that found prosecutors failed to hold Epstein and coconspirator Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for years, enabling him to get away with sexually abusing scores of young girls and women. The report called on investigators to do more to ensure justice for the survivors.

“The DOJ should interview or, in some cases, reinterview key individuals who were part of the inner circle of Epstein and Maxwell,” the report said.

Thomas Massie, the departing GOP congressman from Kentucky, is pushing a measure that would allow Epstein survivors, state prosecutors, and lawmakers to sue the Justice Department to get more records released.

The Nvidia case and the latest allegations against Trump have reignited a broader national conversation about powerful men who have been accused of abusing their power. The stakes are further raised now that national security is at risk, along with the growing danger of artificial intelligence.

The problem is only made worse with a convicted felon and alleged sexual predator in the Oval Office.

When Democrats take control of the House and Senate in January, among their priorities should be the full release of the Epstein files, much-needed justice for the victims, and accountability for any wrongdoers.

ONLINE: https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/editorials/trump-epstein-files-sexual-assault-democrats-accountability-20261121.html