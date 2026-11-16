Elina Svitolina, drained by war and a split, ends her season with WTA Finals loss

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Elina Svitolina is ready to call it a year. Carrying the emotional weight of playing top-level tennis while her home country of Ukraine is at war and navigating a public split with her husband at the same time they co-parent their child has taken a toll.

Svitolina made it back to the season-ending WTA Finals after a seven-year absence despite her personal turmoil.

She lost to Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-3 in the title match on Sunday. Svitolina did not shake hands with the Russian teenager or pose for photos with her, something she's declined to do with players from Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion of her homeland.

“I’m happy that finally it’s done, so I can take my time to rest, to reset and to enjoy the time also with my daughter because I didn’t see her for some time,” she said. “Now we have time to really settle everything.”

Svitolina ends the year ranked No. 6 in a Top 10 dominated by Eastern European players, including her countrywoman, Marta Kostyuk, who is 10th.

“I'm really, really happy to be in a great form,” Svitolina said. “Coming back from pregnancy, hopefully it inspires some ladies and athletes around the world to believe that it's possible.”

Svitolina and retired Top 10 player Gaël Monfils announced their separation after five years of marriage in October, the same month their daughter, Skai, turned four. The move caught many by surprise coming so soon after the pair reached the mixed doubles semifinals at the U.S. Open in September.

Despite the resulting emotional upheaval and criticism she received on social media, Svitolina was determined to finish out the year playing in Indian Wells. She had to travel to Asia to play tournaments that helped her qualify for the eight-woman field in mid-October. She won the WTA Finals in 2018 and was runner-up in 2019.

“With lots of things in my head, and just with everything, like all the heaviness on my back, was really difficult,” she said.

Svitolina says the former couple remain close as co-parents, and she spoke to Monfils multiple times while at the WTA Finals.

“He said that the priority is for me to finish my season strong,” she said. “The way that I handled myself and the way that I’ve still made the Finals, still a great run, that’s what I’m the most proud of.”

Svitolina is set to return home to Ukraine in the coming week. It’s been nearly five years since Russia launched its invasion.

“I always, always been supporting the army, and always been very supportive to the soldiers,” she said. “They always support me in a way that they watch the matches, and I have lots of friends that are serving the country.”

Svitolina said the support from fans at the WTA Finals who waved Ukrainian flags made her emotional.

“I’m very, very happy that I can bring a little happiness to the people of Ukraine,” she said, “and I think sports in general and in Ukraine especially really unites people for one goal to win.”

During the eight-day tournament in Indian Wells, she met and hit with a local high school student who is a tennis-playing Ukrainian refugee.

“I was interested to discover her story,” Svitolina said. “I think it’s incredible that she continued playing tennis and found a place where she is happy to pursue her career. It’s a great example also for the young girls who leave the country, that they can continue, they can find their purpose in a way and continue playing and represent still Ukraine, but just in different kind of conditions.”

Since 2019, the Svitolina Foundation has supported young sports talent in Ukraine through tennis camps, grants, mental health and sports diplomacy programs. It says more than 3,000 kids have joined its programs.

“If I’m not playing, and if I’m not with my daughter spending quality time, I’m doing the work through my foundation,” she said. “I couldn’t have more things to do.”

See AP’s full tennis coverage here