Elizabeth Williams has been elected president of the WNBA Players Association, the union announced Tuesday.

Williams, who has served as the WNBPA secretary since 2018, succeeds Nneka Ogwumike, who retired from the league after the recent season ended. Williams will serve out the final two years of Ogwumike's term that began earlier this year.

Williams was part of the last two collective bargaining agreement negotiations, including the most recent landmark one that was ratified last spring.

“I have served in the role of secretary for nearly a decade of my WNBA career, and I feel well equipped to lead players as the landscape of our league continues to grow,” said Williams, who has played in the league for the past 12 years. “One of my main goals as president is to increase the engagement of the younger members of this union. I know the value of diverse voices in these conversations. We may not always agree, but I want to make sure every player knows that her voice is being heard. This is the strength of our union.”

Chelsea Gray was elected treasurer for the union and Veronica Burton will replace Williams as secretary.

Alysha Clark, Ezi Magbegor and Maya Caldwell were elected to the WNBPA’s three vice president positions, each carrying a two-year term. It is Clark's second consecutive term on the board.

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