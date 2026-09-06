Elly De La Cruz homers, drives in 4 runs as the Reds beat the Brewers 12-8

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and bases-loaded double and finished with four RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 on Sunday.

The Reds took a series from the Brewers at Great American Ball Park for the first time since 2022, ending Milwaukee's nine-series streak.

Cincinnati built a 4-0 lead through three innings. In the second, Sal Stewart picked up his MLB-leading 107th RBI with a sacrifice fly.

The Reds jumped ahead to a 4-0 lead. Sal Stewart recorded his 107th RBI with a sacrifice fly. extending his major league lead.

Christian Yelich drew a walk to open the fourth before Jake Bauers hit his team-leading 24th homer, the first hit of the game for the Brewers. Garrett Mitchell tripled and scored on a throwing error.

De La Cruz, the Reds' DH, hit his 22nd homer in the fourth, giving the Reds a 6-3 lead.

Brady Singer (6-13), who had pitched three hitless, got the first two out in the fifth before walking walked Jackson Chourio and Bauer. Mitchell singled and Brice Turang's doubled to tie the game. Singer allowing six runs on four hits and six walks and struck out three in five innings.

Luis Mey pitched a scoreless sixth. Brock Burke, extending his career high with his 71st appearance, pitched a scoreless seventh. Graham Ashcraft walked the first two batters in the eighth in his first appearance since May 25. Bo Naylor’s first hit as a member of the Brewers cut Milwaukee's deficit to two runs before Ashcraft struck out Yelich to end the inning.

The Brewers won a challenge on a what would have been a game-ending double play. Cincinnati's Emilio Pagan replaced Pierce Johnson with the tying run on deck and retired pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez to seal his 22nd save.

Antonio Senzatela (10-5), the second of five Milwaukee pitchers in the game, took the loss.

In the top of the fourth inning, a bird landed on the infield grass, stopping play. The seemingly injured bird was coaxed off the field of play and into foul territory when De La Cruz hopped out of the dugout and grabbed the bird, removing it from the field of play.

Up next

The Brewers host the Cubs on Monday. LHP Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.57 ERA) will face Cubs LHP Mathew Boyd (8-3, 4.05)

The Reds are at the Dodgers on Monday. RHP Chase Burns (15-3, 2.79) starts for Reds. The Dodgers have not named a starter.

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