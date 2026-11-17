LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 25 points, making his first nine shots, to lead No. 7 UCLA to a 105-66 win over Long Beach State on Monday night.

Dailey helped the Bruins (4-0) to a lopsided 53-20 halftime lead. It’s the first time UCLA has scored 50 or more first-half points in three consecutive games in the Mick Cronin coaching era, which began in 2019.

Serbian star freshman Nikola Kusturica scored 13 points and added eight rebounds with four turnovers. Kusturica put an exclamation point on the first half with a one-handed slam with one second left before halftime.

Guard McCaden Adams scored a team-high 19 points — all in the second half — for Long Beach State (1-3). He made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Dailey didn’t miss until his 10th field goal attempt and was 5 of 6 from the foul line. His early first-half highlights included a steal and a breakaway, left-handed dunk to push the Bruins to a 12-5 lead early.

The Bruins fed off their stifling defense and used the full-court press to fluster The Beach early and often forcing Long Beach State into 13 turnovers in the first half.

Up next

Long Beach State: At Florida International on Nov. 23.

UCLA: Hosts Cal State Fullerton on Monday.

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