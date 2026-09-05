Eric Winters stops Baylor’s 2-point try as Auburn prevails 17-16
Auburn avoided a Week 1 upset with a 17-16 win; a safety stopped a late two-point conversion
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ATLANTA (AP) — Safety Eric Winters spared Auburn from a Week 1 upset, stopping Baylor inches short of a two-point conversion with nine seconds remaining on the clock and preserving the Tigers' 17-16 win on Saturday.
Quarterback Byrum Brown dodged a pile-up in the middle of the field and ran for an 11-yard touchdown with 3:21 remaining in the fourth, giving Auburn a 17-10 lead.
Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway saved his best drive of the day for last, finding Gavin Freeman 27 yards downfield on a crucial fourth down and then four plays later hit Freeman again for a 5-yard touchdown.
But Winters stopped tight end Matthew Klopfenstein short of the end zone on the two-point try and sealed Alex Golesh's first victory as coach of the Tigers.
In a matchup featuring two transfer quarterbacks making their debut, it quickly became a defensive battle.
Lagway's first drive for Baylor resulted in a lost fumble, which seven plays and 45 yards later, Auburn turned into a field goal to take an early lead.
The Florida transfer's next two drives resulted in an interception and a missed field goal. Auburn went three-and-out after both of them.
Auburn found the end zone with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter when Brown led a five-play, 57-yard drive culminating in a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Jeremiah Cobb.
Baylor promptly responded with its most efficient drive, going 75 yards in nine plays for a touchdown. Lagway connected with Louis Brown IV on a 14-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 10-7 before halftime.
Baylor capitalized off of an Auburn interception with a game-tying field goal midway through the fourth, and then Brown led the game-winning 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
Brown finished 26-of-35 for 259 yards, with three interceptions, 27 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
Lagway was 27-of-54 for 333 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Lagway connected with Freeman for 154 yards and a touchdown.
The takeaway
Auburn: The Tigers repeatedly fell short on given opportunities. Baylor gave Auburn the ball five times between failed fourth down conversions, a missed field goal, a fumble and an interception. Auburn generated just three points off of those turnovers, punting three times and tossing an interception directly after the other four.
Baylor: Coach Dave Aranda's philosophy on fourth down didn't change over the offseason. After finishing third in the FBS in fourth-down attempts during the 2025 season, Baylor went for it five times and converted three attempts.
Up next
Auburn hosts Southern Miss on Saturday.
Baylor hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
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