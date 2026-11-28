Erichsen’s 19 lead Radford over Hampton 74-54
Radford defeated Hampton in Saturday basketball action; the winning team outscored its opponent by eighteen points
- 1 minuto de lectura'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Frederik Erichsen had 19 points in Radford’s 74-54 victory against Hampton on Saturday.
Erichsen also added five rebounds for the Highlanders (3-5). Warren Keel Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Mathieu Grujicic shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
Zion Ibekwe and Seth Hubbard led the Pirates (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points apiece. Etienne Strothers also had 10 points.
The game was close going into the half, as Radford holding a 38-36 lead. Keel paced their team in scoring through the first half with 10 points. Radford outscored Hampton by 18 points in the second half, and Erichsen scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Más leídas
- 1
- 2
Las jubilaciones docentes subirán en diciembre entre 3% y 5,44% y los nuevos montos impactarán en el aguinaldo
- 3
El Tribunal del Mar rechazó el reclamo argentino para frenar provisoriamente la explotación petrolera en Malvinas
- 4
Inter Miami desperdició un año de Messi: las decisiones detrás del fracaso en los Playoffs de la MLS