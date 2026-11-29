WASHINGTON (AP) — Frederik Erichsen scored 22 points as Radford beat UMass-Lowell 76-69 on Sunday.

Erichsen shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (4-5). Cameron Jackson scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added six rebounds. Warren Keel Jr. shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Victor Okojie led the way for the River Hawks (6-3) with 22 points and six rebounds. UMass-Lowell also got 16 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Walter. Jakai Newton finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.