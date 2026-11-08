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Etchison’s 24 help IU Indianapolis down UT Martin 75-74

The host university secured a one point victory over the visiting team; the win moves the home squad to two and zero

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Etchison’s 24 help IU Indianapolis down UT Martin 75-74
Etchison’s 24 help IU Indianapolis down UT Martin 75-74TWITTER - TWITTER

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gus Etchison’s 24 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat UT Martin 75-74 on Saturday.

Etchison shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (2-0). Kameron Tinsley scored 16 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds.

Davi Remagen led the way for the Skyhawks (0-2) with 19 points. UT Martin also got 14 points from Vladimir Khryapa.

Up next

IU Indianapolis has a matchup Wednesday with Southern Indiana at home. UT Martin visits Arkansas State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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