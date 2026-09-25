Europe's top leagues add to pressure on Infantino by calling for FIFA reform

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League and three other top European leagues have called for governance reform of FIFA following Gianni Infantino's failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup .

A joint statement with leagues from Spain, Italy and Germany accused FIFA's president of actively promoting “exploitative ideas rather than safeguarding against them.”

The Premier League is soccer's richest and most popular league. Its collaboration with Europe's other leading leagues adds to the growing pressure on Infantino, who plans for stand for re-election despite losing the support of many national federation over his controversial plan to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary.

“Football’s longstanding foundations have, in recent years, been threatened by a fundamental governance problem,” the statement said.

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