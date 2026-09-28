Ex-Man City manager Roberto Mancini appears to acknowledge a 'double contract' with the club

Italy coach Roberto Mancini appeared to acknowledge that he had “a double contract” when he managed Manchester City as the English club faces the potential of losing its landmark case with the Premier League over alleged financial breaches .

But Mancini, who in 2011-12 coached City to its first Premier League title in a half century, also said that what is developing potentially into the biggest scandal in English soccer history is “not a problem that concerns me.”

Among the raft of charges that City has faced is an alleged failure to provide accurate details for player and manager payments between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

German magazine Der Spiegel in 2018 published evidence showing that Mancini doubled his base salary of 1.45 million pounds (now $1.9 million) for advising a club in Abu Dhabi.

Mancini led City to its first titles after Abu Dhabi’s ruling family bought the club in 2008, also winning the FA Cup in 2011. He was fired by City days after a shocking loss to Wigan in the FA Cup final in 2013.

Mancini was asked about his contract with City at Italy’s news conference in Turkey on Sunday ahead of a Nations League match Monday.

“It’s not a problem that concerns me,” Mancini said. “Anyhow, it’s not something new, because every four or five years this comes up. Manchester City is not guilty and the fact of having a double contract isn’t my problem but theirs, probably.”

Reports Friday said an independent panel had upheld nearly all of the 100-plus financial charges against City in a case that was initiated more than three years ago .

City did not confirm the decision, saying its case with the Premier League was “ongoing.”

City has always denied wrongdoing and Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak restated that stance in a letter to fans on Saturday.

“The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began,” Al Mubarak said.

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