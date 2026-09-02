Expectations remain high for the Bills as they enter season with new coach and revamped defense

BUFFALO BILLS (13-6)

Expectations

Lowered expectations don't exist in Buffalo, especially with Josh Allen in his prime after turning 30 in May. That’s the message team owner Terry Pegula delivered in January after he fired coach Sean McDermott following the Bills' latest playoff collapse, a 33-30 overtime loss at Denver. Pegula believed the team hit playoff wall under McDermott, who led the NFL’s first team to win a postseason game in six straight seasons while failing to reach the Super Bowl. Joe Brady replaced McDermott; at 36, he's the NFL's youngest head coach. Brady brings continuity, having spent the past two-plus seasons as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. Questions in Buffalo mostly revolve around a defense that sagged too often in the past. While the offense returns mostly intact, the defense will feature at least five new starters and making the switch to a 3-4 scheme under first-time coordinator Jim Leonhard. How quickly everything jells is another question for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

New faces

WR DJ Moore, OLB Bradley Chubb, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, rookie OLB TJ Parker, CB Dee Alford.

Key losses

LG David Edwards, FB Reggie Gilliam, WR Brandin Cooks, DT DaQuan Jones, edge Joey Bosa, edge A.J. Epenesa, LB Matt Milano, LB Shaq Thompson, CB Taron Johnson, CB Tre’Davious White, S Jordan Poyer.

Strengths

Led by Allen, the Bills' offense has topped 6,000 yards and 450 points in each of the past six seasons. Two years ago, Allen earned NFL MVP honors. Last year, James Cook led the league in rushing. The offensive line has been dominant and returns four of five starters.

Weaknesses

A middling pass rush and a defense that was among the NFL’s worst against the run last season. Injuries and age also caught up to the defense last year, with Buffalo relying on retreads (Poyer and White) to patch up a depleted secondary. General manager Brandon Beane sought to address the holes by using six of Buffalo’s 10 draft picks on defensive players.

Camp development

The Bills held just seven practices at their training camp site, St. John Fisher University. One major reason was getting back to their Orchard Park headquarters to get accustomed to their new stadium, built across the street from their old home. In the meantime, an assortment of injuries — many of them minor — have slowed the transition to the new coaching staff. The secondary has yet to jell, with the projected starters at safety, Cole Bishop and Gardner-Johnson, both missing extensive time. On offense, receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman and center Connor McGovern have been sidelined, though all three are expected to be ready for Week 1.

Fantasy player to watch

Allen and Moore developed almost instant chemistry, and the ninth-year receiver could bring back the big-play element to Buffalo’s offense. The Bills have lacked a true No. 1 receiver since trading Stefon Diggs to Houston two years ago.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here