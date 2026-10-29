F1 leader Kimi Antonelli has viral illness ahead of Mexico City Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Kimi Antonelli, who could become the youngest Formula 1 champion in history this weekend, has a viral illness and will miss Thursday’s media obligations at the Mexico City Grand Prix , Mercedes said.

The 20-year-old Italian driver was scheduled to meet with the media Thursday afternoon at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“Kimi is feeling under the weather today as he recovers from a viral illness,” Mercedes said in a statement. “As a precaution, the FIA has excused him from his mandatory media duties to give him the chance to rest ahead of the weekend. We expect him to be back tomorrow.”

To secure the title on his own terms, Antonelli needs only a ninth-place finish Sunday.

If he secures the crown, he will become the first Italian driver to win the F1 world championship since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Antonelli traveled to Mexico following his victory at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, last weekend.

Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas also missed Thursday’s media commitments due to illness.

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