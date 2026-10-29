FACT FOCUS: Misinformation about voting spreads less than a week before Election Day

False and misleading claims about the voting process are being spread online as voters cast their ballots in the 2026 midterms, with Election Day less than a week away.

The posts often focus on alleged election rigging or voter fraud. However, closer scrutiny of the claim typically reveals a logical explanation.

Here's a closer look at the facts.

Holes in California ballots are not nefarious

CLAIM: A punched hole in a Ventura County, California, ballot return envelope is proof of election rigging.

THE FACTS: This is false. The ballot return envelopes have two holes, according to election officials. They help election workers confirm that the ballot has been removed and act as an accessibility feature.

A video spreading online shows the front of a return envelope from Ventura County that has a punched hole on one side. A man explains that if ballots are inserted with a certain side facing the front of the envelope, the bubble for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra is visible through the hole.

The man warns: “Be very careful how you place your ballot in your California envelope.” A popular X post claimed that “California is rigging elections,” using the video as alleged proof.

Simone Seydoux, spokesperson for the Office of the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters, explained that the envelopes follow a design standard recommended by the California secretary of state. Both holes can be seen from the back of the envelope. They appear on each side of the spot voters must sign, acting as a guide for those who are vision impaired. One of these holes goes through the entire envelope so that election workers can ensure it is empty after the ballot has been removed. Workers also secure stacks of emptied envelopes for storage by inserting zip ties through this hole.

“The holes are NOT positioned in order to see the vote on a particular contest,” Seydoux wrote in an email. “The envelopes are ordered ahead of time and used from one election to another if possible.”

Ventura County's 2026 general election ballot consists of three double-sided ballot cards, according to Seydoux. She added that, “voters are welcome to fold the ballot and place it in the envelope in any order.”

The California secretary of state's office confirmed earlier this month that there is nothing untoward about such holes.

“The small holes on some county ballot return envelopes are an accessibility feature to allow sight-impaired voters to orient themselves to where they are required to sign the envelope,” the office wrote in an Instagram post . “If a voter is concerned their ballot choices might be visible through these holes, they can insert their ballots into the return envelope in various ways where all choices are hidden.”

New York City ballots are not missing candidates, may be more than one page

CLAIM: A New York City polling site gave a voter two ballots, one of which was missing the conservative candidates.

THE FACTS: This claim was originally made in a TikTok video by a user who says in the comments that she voted at the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City. A sample ballot for that location shows that it consists of two doubled-sided pages. One side of the second page includes judicial races, in which no conservative candidates are running.

“They’re betting on your stupidity and they’re betting on your ignorance that you are not going to see that they’re giving you a ballot that is missing half the candidates,” the woman in the video says. “That’s actually some real foolery and real trickery right there. So honestly, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up.”

There are four judicial races on the ballot. Democratic candidates are running in all of them and Working Families Party candidates are running in one. There are no Republican or Conservative Party candidates listed since there are none in the race.

“The only reason there would be no candidate on a party line in a contest on the ballot is because no individual was nominated by that party for that particular office,” Kathleen McGrath, a spokesperson for the New York State Board of Elections, wrote in an email. “Of course, all contests offer voters a space for write-in candidates, so voters can write in another person if they do not like the choices printed on the ballot.”

She added that New York City has had multi-page ballots for many years.

The woman in the video also highlights the fact that she was told she didn’t need to show her ID before voting. In New York , voters provide their Department of Motor Vehicles number or the last four digits of their social security number when registering to vote. They may also use another form of valid photo ID or a government document that shows their name and address, such as a utility bill or a bank statement. Voters will be asked for ID at the polls if their identify cannot be verified before Election Day, according to the state’s registration form .

McGrath explained that voters must only verify their identity at the polls via signature if additional identification, such as a photo ID, has already been verified. Their signature is reviewed and approved by two bipartisan poll workers at the site to ensure it matches what is in their voter record.

“Unfortunately, much mis- and disinformation about elections and voting spreads quickly online,” she wrote. “Worse yet, many social media posts are made solely as efforts to troll or get clicks (with no concern for truth or impact). Sometimes, it is simply the individual not understanding the process — which is run securely, transparently, and always by bipartisan officials in New York State. Boards of elections remain the trusted sources for accurate information.”

Alleged vote flipping is attributed to user error

CLAIM: Touchscreen voting machines in multiple states are flipping votes from Democrats to Republicans.

THE FACTS: Election officials say the touchscreen challenges are almost always the result of user error or an easily fixed screen miscalibration, and say the number of complaints this year isn’t higher than it has been in years past, despite outsized attention on social media. They emphasize that voters can select a candidate as many times as needed, consult a poll worker for help and review selections before submitting their ballot.

“Almost all of the claims of vote flipping are understandable human error,” said David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, who noted disinformation purveyors often seize on well-meaning concerns to sow doubt in the voting process. “Is there one of us who hasn’t had a butt dial or mistyped something on our phones? It is not nefarious.”

Voters across the country cast ballots in various ways, including with ballot marking devices that print a paper record or with paper ballots they fill out by hand.

The counties where most of the recent vote-flipping social media reports are concentrated use ExpressVote ballot marking devices from a company called Election Systems & Software. The machines let voters make their selections on a touchscreen. Then, a paper record is typically printed for review before the votes are tabulated.

Katina Granger, senior manager of public relations for the Nebraska-based ES&S, said the company works closely with election officials and provides technical support when needed but has not been made aware of any widespread issue with voting machines this cycle.

She said when a voter is having difficulty, they should ask a poll worker for assistance. If they’ve already printed a ballot that doesn’t reflect their intended selections, “they should notify a poll worker rather than cast it so the jurisdiction can follow its procedures for replacing the ballot.”

Marking ballots is normal procedure in many jurisdictions

CLAIM: Ballots marked by poll workers will be disqualified in the 2026 midterm elections.

THE FACTS: Voting procedures vary by jurisdiction, but it is not unheard of for poll workers to mark ballots as part of the process. There are multiple reasons a poll worker might write on a ballot, according to election officials in multiple states. Experts advise voters to check what the rules are in their district and to avoid making stray marks of their own.

In many North Carolina counties, for example, election workers write “P” for provisional or “A” for absentee in a box in the upper left corner of a ballot so that they can be identified if they are put into a tabulator instead of sealed in an envelope as they are supposed to be. Ballots in Illinois are initialed before they are issued to voters.

“I always like to say, get your facts straight from the source, and the source is your local election official,” said Pamela Smith, president and CEO of Verified Voting, a nonpartisan group focused on election technology. “Not your friends, cousin, uncle, on Facebook.”

Smith encouraged voters to seek out information on the websites or social media accounts of those officials. She also suggested asking a poll worker who marks a ballot why they’ve done so if a voter has concerns.

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck .