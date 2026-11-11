Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Fairleigh Dickinson defeats East Texas A&M 80-76 in OT

Fairleigh Dickinson defeated East Texas A&M in overtime; the visitors secured an 80-76 victory on Wednesday night

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Fairleigh Dickinson defeats East Texas A&M 80-76 in OT
Fairleigh Dickinson defeats East Texas A&M 80-76 in OT

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — David Jevtic’s 21 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat East Texas A&M 80-76 in overtime on Wednesday.

Jevtic had eight rebounds and three steals for the Knights (2-2). Bol Agu added 18 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Alonzo Dodd led the Lions (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Maxime Carrio added 14 points for East Texas A&M. Mohamed Diakite finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Up next

Both teams play again on Friday. Fairleigh Dickinson visits Oklahoma and East Texas A&M travels to play Portland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. El petróleo se desplomó, pero no impacta en el precio de la nafta
    1

    Por qué el petróleo se desplomó, pero no impacta en el precio de la nafta

  2. El Papa se despidió de la Argentina con una multitudinaria misa en la basílica de Luján
    2

    En fotos: el Papa se despidió de la Argentina con una multitudinaria misa en la basílica de Luján

  3. La vestimenta de León XIV para brindar la multitudinaria misa en Luján
    3

    La vestimenta del papa León XIV para brindar la multitudinaria misa en Luján

  4. Detuvieron a la pareja de Lázaro Báez: sospechan que intentaba fugarse
    4

    Detuvieron a la pareja de Lázaro Báez en Aeroparque: sospechan que intentaba fugarse