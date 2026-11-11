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Fairleigh Dickinson defeats East Texas A&M 80-76 in OT
Fairleigh Dickinson defeated East Texas A&M in overtime; the visitors secured an 80-76 victory on Wednesday night
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LA NACION
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — David Jevtic’s 21 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat East Texas A&M 80-76 in overtime on Wednesday.
Jevtic had eight rebounds and three steals for the Knights (2-2). Bol Agu added 18 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.
Alonzo Dodd led the Lions (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Maxime Carrio added 14 points for East Texas A&M. Mohamed Diakite finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Up next
Both teams play again on Friday. Fairleigh Dickinson visits Oklahoma and East Texas A&M travels to play Portland.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.