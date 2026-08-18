Falcons add three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith after James Pearce Jr. suspension
Atlanta Falcons signed a defensive end; the acquisition boosts a front depleted by recent losses.
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The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive end Za'Darius Smith, the team said Tuesday.
Smith, who somewhat abruptly announced his retirement last October, will boost a front that has recently lost Jalon Walker to a season-ending torn ACL and James Pearce Jr. to an eight-game suspension following his February arrest after a domestic dispute. Walker and Pearce accounted for nearly 30 percent of Atlanta's franchise-record 57 sacks last season.
Smith, who is from Alabama, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft after a four-year college career that included stints at East Mississippi Community College and the University of Kentucky.
The three-time Pro Bowler has had stops with the Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles during his 12-year career.
Smith will have a familiar face in new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski. The defensive end and former Browns head coach overlapped in Cleveland for three seasons.
Smith has 321 tackles, 70.5 sacks, 176 quarterback hits, 87 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 145 career games. He's logged 18 tackles, eight quarterback hits, four sacks and four tackles for loss in nine postseason appearances.
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