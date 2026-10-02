Falcons and Saints renew their longstanding rivalry as each seek early season momentum

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Long-time Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan can be counted on to echo the sentiments of many New Orleans fans whenever the rival Atlanta Falcons are next on the schedule.

“You know the importance of this game," Jordan said, referring to the Falcons' visit to New Orleans on Monday night. “‘Can’tlanta’ comes to the dome. We have to turn them into ‘Trashlanta.'”

The Falcons (1-2) and Saints (1-2) have identical records, but New Orleans has played close in all three of its games, while Atlanta has been more erratic.

After being booed by their own fans during a 34-3 home loss to Carolina in Week 2, the Falcons stunningly routed the Packers in Green Bay just four days later.

They'll have had 10 days rest when they enter the hostile, emotionally charged Superdome on what is also being celebrated as the 20-year anniversary of when the Saints played their first game in the rebuilt stadium since it had been damaged while sheltering desperate residents during Hurricane Katrina.

That also was a Monday night game against the Falcons . It started with Steve Gleason's famous punt block and ended with the city celebrating a 23-3 Saints triumph.

“That’s the fun part for us,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said. “In this league, you go on the road; you get to experience some incredible crowds.”

Stefanski takes confidence from how well Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his offense handled Green Bay's crowd, not committing one pre-snap penalty.

“That’s no small feat ... in some of these road environments,” Stefanski said. “Mike did an outstanding job both in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage the other night, and getting us in and out of the correct plays, making adjustments when necessary.”

The result was a number of impressive statistical lines for Penix (256 yards passing), running back Bijan Robinson (194 yards, two TDs rushing) and receiver Drake London (nine catches for 194 yards).

Last week, the Saints looked to be on their way to a victory that would have given them an early edge in the NFC South race, only to squander an 11-point, second-half lead to the Las Vegas Raiders , committing four turnovers in the process.

“We've only played three games. It's nothing to panic over," Saints tight end Juwan Johnson said. “We're playing really aggressive, really strong, really physical, really smart and really fast. There's just a few things we can clean up and we'll be fine.”

In New Orleans, a city oozing with mysticism, there are bound to be more than a few rituals, superstitious or otherwise, practiced up to and during the game.

Stefanski, though, sounds intent to just focus on the game plan.

“I’m not superstitious,” Stefanski said. “It’s bad luck.”

Need to know

Atlanta (1-2) at New Orleans (1-2).

When/where to watch: Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN.

Latest odds: Saints by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Falcons 1-2; Saints 2-1.

Last week: Falcons beat the Packers 35-14; Saints lost to the Raiders 35-27.

Last meeting: Falcons beat the Saints 19-17 on Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta.

Series record: Falcons lead 58-56.

Matchup to watch

Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay last week, against a Saints defense that ranks 27th in the NFL against the run, allowing about 129 yards per game.

The Saints allowed 113 yards rushing against the Raiders, including a 36-yard touchdown run by Mike Washington that ignited a Las Vegas comeback from down 11 points in the third quarter.

Stats and stuff

— The Falcons are coming off the best performance on run defense in franchise history. In their win at Green Bay, Atlanta allowed only 17 rushing yards. Thanks to that effort, the Falcons rank first in the league with 47.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

— Atlanta ranks second in rushing offense, averaging 173 yards.

— Since 2014, the Falcons are 9-2 when playing on Monday night.

— In the win at Green Bay, Robinson and London made the Falcons the first team in NFL history to have a player rush for 190 or more yards and another player with at least 190 yards receiving.

— The Falcons closed their 8-9 2025 season with a 19-17 home win over the Saints . The win completed Atlanta’s first sweep of the NFC South rivalry since 2016. The Falcons took a 24-10 win at New Orleans earlier in the season.

— Saints QB Tyler Shough passed for 255 yards and a career-high 4 TDs with 106.7 rating in Week 3, but also turned the ball over three times on two fumbles and an interception.

— New Orleans WR Chris Olave had nine receptions for 107 yards last week, his 14th-career game with 100 or more yards receiving. Through the first three weeks of this season, Olave ranks is tied for first in the NFL receptions with 27 and second in yards receiving with 375.

— All four of the Saints' touchdowns last week came on passes to tight ends, two each to Noah Fant and Juwan Johnson. It was just the second time that NFL tight ends on the same team each had two TD catches in the same game.

— Saints edge rusher Chase Young had two sacks last week, tying a career high for a game.

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed to this report.

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