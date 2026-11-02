Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. vows to bounce back from worst performance of his young career

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. couldn't recall ever playing so poorly.

And it especially stung that the worst performance of the young Atlanta quarterback's career came during a homecoming of sorts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Penix grew up in nearby Dade City, Florida, and attended high school in Tampa. He tossed four interceptions in the rain in his return — one more than the number of passes Bucs counterpart Baker Mayfield even attempted — as Tampa Bay rushed for a team-record 324 yards in a 16-0 victory .

The Bucs (3-5) became the first NFL team since 1974 to win a game without completing a pass. Atlanta (3-5) wasted an opportunity to move into first place in the NFC South, with Penix finishing 8 of 24 for 125 yards. Heavy rain was a factor, but the Falcons refused to use the weather as an excuse.

“The conditions are what the conditions are. Both teams have to play in it. ... As a quarterback, as a leader, I have to protect the ball. That's the only way we're going to be able to win these games,” said Penix, whose return to the lineup following an 0-2 start to the season has helped the Falcons climb back into the division race.

“It is tough. I had a lot of family in the stands,” Penix added. “So for them to see that performance, it's a performance I've never had in my life.”

Linebacker Alex Anzalone intercepted two of Penix's first six passes. Cornerbacks Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum had Tampa Bay's other picks, with the last turnover stopping a second-half drive in Bucs territory when Atlanta still had an opportunity to get back into the game.

“No excuses,” Penix said. “You've got to protect the ball.”

Most of Atlanta's passing yardage came on one play — Jahan Dotson's catch-and-run to the Bucs 22 in the fourth quarter. Drake London had his only reception on the next play, but the threat stalled when Penix tossed three incompletions from the 14 to turn the ball over on downs.

A week earlier, Penix threw for three touchdowns without an interception to help the Falcons beat previously unbeaten San Francisco. He's 3-3 as a starter this season, and before Sunday had thrown nine TD passes and just one interception while leading Atlanta's turnaround.

The third-year pro vowed to “put my head down and keep working” to get himself and the Falcons back on track. Atlanta faces Cincinnati in Madrid next Sunday.

“I am going to shake back,” Penix said. “I promise you, I will.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he had any concerns about Penix moving forward.

“I do not,” said Stefanski, who also declined to use weather as an excuse for his team's performance. “I think obviously we can do a better job. Mike can do a better job. I can do a better job. But no, I don't.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here