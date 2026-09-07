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Falcons name Tua Tagovailoa as Week 1 starting QB vs the Steelers

Atlanta Falcons named their starting quarterback for Week 1; the decision follows a monthslong competition

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Los quarterbacks de los Falcons de Atlanta Michael Penix Jr., Jack Strand y Tua Tagovailoa realizan
Los quarterbacks de los Falcons de Atlanta Michael Penix Jr., Jack Strand y Tua Tagovailoa realizan Brynn Anderson - AP

Tua Tagovailoa has been named the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Monday.

The decision comes after Tagovailoa’s monthslong competition with Michael Penix Jr., who started nine games for the Falcons in 2025 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in November.

Tagovailoa outnumbered Penix in valuable reps throughout training camp. Penix was cleared for 11-on-11 drills on Aug. 22 but did not appear in any preseason games for the Falcons.

Tagovailoa started the Falcons' first and final preseason games. He was 7 of 8 for 95 yards in three drives against his former team, the Miami Dolphins, in Atlanta's third exhibition. He led an 8-play, 60-yard touchdown drive in Atlanta's opening drive and lost a fumble in his second. The Falcons beat the Dolphins 17-12 .

Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in March following a six-year stint with the Dolphins. Miami is on the hook for $99.2 million over the next two seasons after awarding Tagovailoa a four-year, $212.5 million contract extension in 2024.

The Falcons opted to keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, with undrafted rookie Jack Strand and veteran Cooper Rush joining Tagovailoa and Penix.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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