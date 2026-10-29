Falcons' Penix and Buccaneers' Mayfield aiming to help rebounding teams take control of NFC South

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Welcome to the NFC South, where inconsistency and seemingly disastrous starts to this season have not undermined the aspirations of the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After all, it is a division won by teams finishing with losing records two of the past four seasons, including a year ago when Carolina, the Falcons and Bucs all went 8-9. The Panthers by tiebreaker claimed their first title since 2015 and currently sit atop the standings again with a 3-3 record.

Atlanta (3-4) and Tampa Bay (2-5) are lurking despite slow starts, with each hoping to bolster bids to take control of a wide-open race when the rivals meet Sunday.

With Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, the Falcons have won three of five following an 0-2 start that included a 31-point loss at Carolina. The third-year pro, who missed much of lase season with a knee injury, is coming off throwing for three touchdowns without an interception in a 29-20 victory over previously unbeaten San Francisco.

The Bucs dropped four straight to begin the season, but are feeling better about themselves after riding a rejuvenated defense and relentless rushing attack to win two of their past three. Quarterback Baker Mayfield returned from missing three games due to a dislocated thumb to help lead last week's 43-13 rout of the division-leading Panthers, who yielded 258 yards on the ground.

“I think that's our calling card,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “We play a lot better when we run the ball successfully.”

The Falcons are building a new identity, too.

Since Penix took over at quarterback, Atlanta leads the NFL in scoring, though first-year coach Kevin Stefanski noted the team is also making strides in other important areas.

“I just thought we were a very physical football team (against the 49ers),” Stefanski said. “That's got to be how we play. That's in our DNA. It's got to be what we're about.”

Sunday will be a homecoming of sorts for Penix, who grew up in nearby Dade City, Florida, and attended high school in Tampa.

“It's exciting, and I imagine I should have a lot of people coming to the game,” the Falcons quarterback said. “My mom, she usually knows that head count. But it's gonna be exciting to be able to get out there.”

Need to know

Atlanta (3-4) at Tampa Bay (2-5)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m., EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Buccaneers by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Falcons 3-4, Buccaneers 2-5.

Last week: Falcons beat 49ers 29-20; Buccaneers beat Panthers 43-13.

Last meeting: Falcons beat Buccaneers 29-28 on Dec. 11, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.

Series record: Falcons lead 33-32.

Matchup to watch

Penix vs. Buccaneers defense. After missing the first two games of the season, Penix has thrown nine touchdown passes with only one interception. Atlanta is 3-2 with him as the starting quarterback. Tampa Bay has 10 sacks in the past two games after only having six in the previous five games.

Stats and stuff

— Each of the last six games between the division rivals has been decided by six or fewer points.

— Falcons WR Drake London leads the NFC with 256 yards after the catch.

— Atlanta RB Bijan Robinson leads the NFL with 704 rushing yards. He leads all running backs with five games of at least 100 scrimmage yards.

— Penix has completed at least 72% of his passes in each of Atlanta’s three wins.

— Atlanta has allowed only 62 quarterback pressures, tied with San Francisco for the lowest total in the league.

— Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has four TD catches in the last three games.

— The Buccaneers are 0-4 at home vs. 2-1 on the road.

— Tampa Bay has won two of three games following an 0-4 start, rushing for 241 yards in a victory at Dallas and 258 yards at Carolina last week.

— Mayfield only threw 11 passes in his return from injury against the Panthers last week, completing seven with one TD and no interceptions. Tampa Bay finished with 49 rushing attempts.

— RB Bucky Irving is averaging 4.7 yards per carry and leads Tampa Bay with 558 yards and four TDs.

— LB Yaya Diaby had three of Tampa Bay's five sacks against Carolina.

— The Buccaneers have the NFL's third-ranked defense and are one of four teams allowing fewer than 100 yards per game rushing (77.3) while also limiting opponents to less than 300 yards per game total offense (294.7). The Vikings, 49ers and Seahawks are the others.

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed to this report.

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