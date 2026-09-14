Falcons' quarterback questions persist after shaky effort by Cooper Rush in opening loss to Steelers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons' opening loss at Pittsburgh only added more uncertainty to the quarterback question that has persisted since the start of training camp.

Cooper Rush's performance in the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday had some fans wondering why undrafted rookie Jack Strand wasn't given an opportunity and more fans asking when Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to play. Rush threw two interceptions, including T.J. Watt's pick-6 in the fourth quarter. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Rush was named the starter on Friday after Tagovailoa was ruled out with an oblique injury. Rush started despite having back spasms on Saturday. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Rush was close to full health, but the conservative game plan with an emphasis on short passes placed too much of a burden on running back Bijan Robinson.

Stefanski said Monday he had no update on Tagovailoa or on Penix, who did not play in the preseason as he continues his recovery from a torn ligament in his left knee that ended his 2025 season. Penix was cleared for full team drills late in training camp.

Both Tagovailoa and Penix were inactive against the Steelers, and it is not known if either will return for next Sunday's home opener against Carolina.

“I’ll obviously hope to have more clarity on all of our positions via, you know, just injuries and whatnot, later today, the next few days,” Stefanski said.

Rush was sacked four times and had six passes deflected. It wasn't a strong argument to be considered a long-term answer at quarterback, but Rush said he took pride in starting after the back spasms one day before the game.

“I was able to get out there and play, and I was proud of that,” Rush said before adding, “Wish I played better.”

Stefanski said Rush “battled” but needed more help. Atlanta's nine penalties for 96 yards and two turnovers while forcing only one made it difficult to win, despite a strong effort by the Falcons' defense.

What's working

Robinson was Atlanta's leading rusher and receiving, compiling a combined 173 yards. Robinson had 21 carries for 83 yards and eight receptions for 90 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown on a short pass from Rush.

Brian Robinson, the only other running back on the active roster, had nine carries for 31 yards.

What needs help

The conservative passing game negated the effectiveness of Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Rush underthrew a pass intended for Pitts, who was not targeted again. London had two receptions for 29 yards on four targets.

Stock up

Though the Falcons were only 3-6 in Penix's nine starts in 2025, he completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The Falcons have been cautious not to rush his return, but since he already has been given full medical clearance it would not be a surprise if the third-year quarterback reclaims the starting role as early as this week.

Penix's arm strength is the reason he was the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft. The Falcons need a boost to their passing game as quickly as possible.

Stock down

Veteran Nick Folk was wide right on field-goal attempts from 54 and 45 yards before hitting from 51 and 43 yards. Folk had been expected to provide stability after the team went through three kickers — Younghoe Koo, Parker Romo and Zane Gonzalez — in 2025.

Folk made 28 of 29 attempts for the New York Jets last season.

“Nick’s a pro,” Stefanski said. “I have total faith and trust in Nick."

Injuries

Stefanski said defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand is expected to miss the season after suffering a quadriceps injury that will require surgery. He did not start in the opener. RG Chris Lindstrom is in the concussion protocol.

Key number

16 — Za'Darius Smith recorded both of the team's sacks despite playing only 16 snaps. Smith, 34, signed with Atlanta on Aug. 18 and had been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Next steps

The Falcons will open their NFC South schedule in their home opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers swept the two games against the Falcons last season, including a 30-27 overtime win in Atlanta as Bryce Young threw for a franchise-record 448 yards and three touchdowns.

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