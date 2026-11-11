Falcons release veteran kicker Nick Folk and sign Jake Moody off Ravens' practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released kicker Nick Folk and signed Jake Moody off Baltimore's practice squad, they announced Wednesday.

Folk had made 107 consecutive field-goal attempts of inside 40 yards before he was wide left on a 38-yarder in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Folk, 42, was 13 of 18 on field-goal attempts this season, his first with Atlanta, after having only one miss in each of his three previous seasons.

Moody, 26, was activated off the Ravens' practice squad and made a 53-yard field goal in the rain during a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

The release of Folk came after the Falcons traded two starters before Tuesday's trade deadline. On Monday, Atlanta traded safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars for a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. On Tuesday, the Falcons sent starting center Ryan Neuzil to the Ravens for offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 sixth-round draft pick.

The Falcons also activated offensive tackle Cameron Williams from the reserve/injured list to the active roster.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here