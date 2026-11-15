Fans cheer as popular online platform for spinoff stories nears full return after security incident

In a comeback tale like one from Harry Potter battling back his nemesis or a “Heated Rivalry” hockey hero rebounding from injury, a top global fandom site that was sidelined by a security incident is now on the mend.

The activist group behind the popular Archive of Our Own, or AO3, platform, a collaborative online space which serves up fans’ spinoff narratives derived from well-known published stories, says it’s undergoing a limited return after a shutdown on Oct. 29.

“AO3 is now up!” said a status page for the Organization for Transformative Works, an activist group behind the platform, on Sunday.

The outage sent fans of the platform — readers and authors alike — into a desperate void for the past two weeks with a “Bad Gateway” message stirring frustration. The return drew many expressions of joy Sunday.

The organization, in a summary it posted on Instagram of its 2025 results, said nearly 2.6 million AO3 works were created, with nearly 40 billion page views. Nearly 2 million accounts have been created, it said.

AO3 hasn't been without its critics, who have warned about sexual content that could be available to minors and fandom racism through the platform.

The group said some features like user icons have been disabled and importing of external work isn’t available, while downloads are currently only possible in the web-language HTML format. It promised those features will ultimately return.

The team predicted that the security incident would take up to four weeks for AO3 to get back up, while floating the prospect of a partial revival “in a degraded state” — which appears to be what was taking place on Sunday.

The organization said contributors’ “works, bookmarks, kudos, etc., are still safe” and that no drafts were deleted during the outage — but it couldn’t rule out that the user database might have been compromised.

“We understand that the wait and uncertainty surrounding AO3’s return have been difficult, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the status update said.

AO3 is a hub of content from fans who have produced content that riffs off fiction, art and other culture and entertainment: Imagine a repository of sequels, prequels and derivatives dreamt up by adoring aficionados of some of the world’s best-known titles.

The result is catchy products like “fanfic” — fiction from fans — and similar fanart, as well as “podfics,” readings of narratives shared in audio form.

A recent listing of “ship stats” — or the number of references to relationships of stars from literature — shows that pairings of characters featured in the Harry Potter, Heated Rivalry and anime fandoms were the most prominent this summer.

The reaction from fans of the fandom platform was swift and exuberant.

“So, we've all agreed we don't need to sleep tonight, now that AO3 is finally back, right? Right!?” quipped yet.another.loon on the Threads social media site.

User Verkielos gushed: “Just got email from AO3 about a fic update. The world is healing!”

Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Berlin contributed to this report.