WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly all Federal Reserve officials expect the central bank will lift its key interest rate in December, minutes from a meeting last month showed, while some supported a hike in October and two floated the possibility of a half-point increase next month.

The minutes, released three weeks after the Oct. 27-28 meeting of the Fed's rate-setting committee, also said a “vast majority” of the 19 members of the Fed's policymaking committee worried that inflation could persist even if gas prices kept declining and the impact of tariffs and the buildout of AI infrastructure faded.

The minutes will solidify expectations for a rate hike not only in December but likely early next year as well. Wall Street investors already see the odds of a December rate hike at nearly 95%, according to CME Fedwatch. When the Fed lifts its key rate, over time it can also raise borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. Home sales have withered as mortgage rates have topped 7% in recent months.

The Fed kept its key rate unchanged at 3.9% in October after raising it for the first time in three years in September. Chairman Kevin Warsh at a news conference Oct. 28 gave little guidance on the central bank's next moves, but the statement issued after the Fed's meeting acknowledged that “inflation remains elevated.”

The minutes said “some" policymakers supported lifting rates in October. Two of them, Fed governor Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, formally dissented in favor of higher rates last month. President Donald Trump has sought to fire Cook , but the Supreme Court ruled in June she could keep her position while the case is litigated.

Inflation has accelerated this fall and is showing signs of broadening beyond industries directly affected by higher oil and gas prices or tariffs, a trend that has raised alarm among many policymakers. Several have spoken out in favor of more rate hikes in recent days.