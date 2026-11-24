The Federal Housing Finance Agency is increasing the size of home loans that the government can guarantee against default as it takes into account rising housing prices.

Beginning next year, mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be able to acquire loans of up to $855,400 on single-family homes in most of the country, the agency said Tuesday.

The new conforming loan limit amounts to a roughly 2.7% increase from its 2026 level.

FHFA oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which buy home loans from banks and other lenders, guaranteeing them against default. The loans are then bundled into securities sold to investors.

But FHFA sets limits to the size of the loans that Fannie and Freddie can buy. Such loans are known as conforming loans, while mortgages above the conforming loan limit are known as jumbo loans.

FHFA adjusts the limits of a conforming loan annually to reflect changes in U.S. home values, which have been rising nationally, albeit more slowly.

Rising mortgage rates have weighed on home sales this year, deepening a national housing slump that dates back to 2022, when mortgage rates began to climb from pandemic-era lows. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes were essentially flat last year, stuck at a 30-year low. They declined last month to their slowest annual pace in more than 16 years as mortgage rates surged.

The FHFA’s latest House Price Index shows that, on average, U.S. home prices increased about 2.7% in the July-September quarter compared to a year earlier.

The 2027 single-family home conforming loan limit will apply to most of the country , though the FHFA allows higher loan limits for certain states, such as Alaska and Hawaii, and in counties where the local median home value is more than double the conforming loan limit.

For example, the conforming loan limit in 2027 for single-family homes in Los Angeles County will be $1,283,100, while in New York County it will be $1,224,750.