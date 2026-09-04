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LA NACION

Federal judge extends block on Trump executive order seeking to limit mail voting in the midterms

Federal judge extended ban on USPS mail voting limits; administration faces obstacle as states send ballots

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LA NACION
El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump
Federal judge extends block on Trump executive order seeking to limit mail voting in the midtermsWhite House - White House

A federal judge on Friday extended her prohibition against the U.S. Postal Service implementing President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to limit mail voting during the midterms, putting another major obstacle in the way of the administration as the first states begin sending out mail ballots.

The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani in Boston to issue a preliminary injunction replaces a temporary order she had granted blocking the Postal Service’s plan until Sept. 10.

The Trump administration already appealed Talwani's restraining order, and it's likely the latest order will also be appealed.

The administration is running out of time to make big changes in voting procedures. North Carolina began sending out its first mail ballots Friday and more states will swiftly follow.

LA NACION
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