MIAMI (AP) — A FedEx aircraft overran a runway at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, forcing all but one runway to temporarily close the day before Thanksgiving, according to the airport.

There were no reports of injuries after the aircraft ran off the runway at about 8:40 p.m., the airport reported. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded. The incident happened almost three months after an Amazon cargo jet overshot another runway in Miami, killing five people on the ground.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was coming from Memphis, and flights will be resuming shortly, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The administration will investigate.

The airport recommended that passengers scheduled to fly Wednesday night should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates before traveling to the airport.

“We appreciate our passengers’ patience as we work to safely resume normal operations,” the airport said in a statement.

The runway this FedEx plane landed on Wednesday is different than the one the Amazon cargo plane overran in September. But three of Miami’s runways converge at the west end, so the FedEx plane ended up close to where the Amazon plane careened across a road and struck a van filled with a plane cleaning crew.

The MD-11 is the same type of cargo plane that crashed in Kentucky last year after an engine fell off a UPS jet as it was taking off, killing three pilots and 12 more people on the ground. The FAA said it approved Boeing’s proposed fix, and FedEx started flying them again in May.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had no information about Wednesday's incident.