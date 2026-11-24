HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza was staring at a 17-0 deficit early in the second quarter Sunday at Denver, a potential blowout in the making.

An intimidating atmosphere for most quarterbacks, forget a rookie making just his second start and first on the road.

But Mendoza helped rally the Raiders , tying the game at 17.

Though the Raiders ultimately lost 38-24 when Mendoza threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown to seal the Broncos' victory, he showed he could keep his composure even in the toughest of circumstances.

“That’s what he’s made of,” coach Klint Kubiak said Monday. "I think back to us being backed up, taking a sack and then him making a really big third-and-long throw to Jack Bech. That’s what you need from your quarterback.”

That play occurred late in the second quarter with the Raiders facing a third-and-13 from their 13-yard line. Mendoza found Bech for a 19-yard pass to keep the drive going. Two plays later, Mendoza hit running back Ashton Jeanty on a wheel route for a 68-yard touchdown to the cut the deficit to 17-10.

Mendoza finished with 267 yards and three TDs.

Only two other rookie quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall have thrown for more than 250 yards and three touchdowns in either of their first two starts — Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

Whether Mendoza can duplicate their successes remains to be seen, but the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner made his first two starts against top-tier defenses.

A week before facing the Broncos, Mendoza passed for 143 yards and rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in a 21-13 loss to Seattle .

“That is a very hostile environment (in Denver) and, overall, I thought he did a good job of getting everybody on the same page,” Kubiak said. "I thought he used his legs extremely well, extended some plays for his second start in the NFL against two elite defenses. I’ve seen improvement.”

What’s working

Linebacker Nakobe Dean has been an impact player since the beginning of the season and looks like Las Vegas' best free agent signee this year. He leads the NFL with 119 tackles. He also has nine tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks, to go with three forced fumbles and an interception.

Against the Broncos, Dean led the Raiders with 12 tackles, also making two tackles for loss and a sack.

He has been a rare bright spot on a defense that has struggled most of the season.

What needs help

Run defense remains a major problem. With the outcome in the balance, the Broncos went to the ground and dared the Raiders to stop it. They couldn't. Jonah Coleman was given the ball on the final four plays and he rushed for 33 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown to give Denver at 31-17 lead with 9:21 left. He finished with 111 yards.

After limiting Miami to 74 yards rushing in the season opener, the Raiders have given up more than 100 yards in every game.

Stock up

The running game. One reason Mendoza had his share of promising moments was a ground attack that took pressure off him. Jeanty rushed for 79 yards on 11 carries and Mike Washington Jr. gained 42 on nine attempts. The Raiders ran for a season-high 143 yards, the first time since a Week 3 victory at New Orleans they hit triple digits.

Las Vegas also is increasingly using Jeanty in its passing game. He made that long TD catch at Denver, and over the past two games totaled nine receptions for 136 yards.

Stock down

This could be a temporary downturn given the season-long trend, but the Raiders committed nine penalties for 63 yards, including seven for 48 in the first half. Including the Denver game, the Raiders are tied with Pittsburgh for second-fewest penalties per game (5.7) and third in penalty yardage (43.3).

Injuries

The Raiders have been hit hard at defensive tackle. Tonka Hemingway (stinger) was inactive, but Kubiak said he was hopeful to get him back this week. Then against the Broncos, Tim Keenan III (knee), Adam Butler (concussion) and JJ Pegues (forearm) got hurt. Kubiak said he didn't have an update on those players.

Las Vegas also played the game without star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle). He was a game-day decision, so his availability might not be far off.

Key number

11 — number of sacks Mendoza took in his two starts, the most for a Raiders quarterback over a two-game stretch since it became an official statistic in 1982.

Next steps

The Raiders visit Cleveland on Sunday night.

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