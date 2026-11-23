DENVER (AP) — More than the 267 yards passing and the three touchdown throws, what Las Vegas rookie Fernando Mendoza really wanted was a crowd-hushing “W.”

After a poised-but-not-perfect performance Sunday in his first road start in the NFL — a 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in which he threw a late pick-6 — it’s hard not to see that last part coming soon for the top pick in this year’s draft.

Mendoza had the Raiders (4-7) right there with the defending AFC West champions, before Ja’Quan McMillian sealed the victory courtesy of a one-handed interception that he returned 35 yards for a score with 1:52 remaining.

“Although I believe it was an improvement,” Mendoza said of his second start, “there are a lot of things I need to improve on for next week.”

Mendoza was under constant pressure, too. The Broncos had five sacks and batted down numerous passes at the line of scrimmage.

“All-stars and Pro Bowlers across the D-line who did a good job,” Mendoza explained. “It’s something that we’ll look back on tape to see if there was anything that was indicating them to do that.”

It's all part of the growth process for Mendoza, who went 16-0 last season in winning a national title for Indiana. He started the season backing up Kirk Cousins before stepping in last weekend after Cousins was dealt to Minnesota.

Mendoza went 17 of 29 for 143 yards in a 21-13 loss to the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks . He also was sacked six times and had a rushing TD.

On Sunday, he finished 18 of 37 with three TD passes despite missing the team's top receiving threat, tight end Brock Bowers, due to injury.

Even with Las Vegas down 17-0, Mendoza never wavered. He stayed composed and tied the game in the third quarter.

“I’ve learned that he can run the operation,” Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said. “Now he has to go get reps and improve, and go get points on the board for the team. At the end of the day, it’s a quarterback’s job — move the ball down the field and get points.”

The crowd noise will take some getting used to for Mendoza as well. It was so ear-splitting at times that he struggled to hear the play calls inside his helmet.

“Those fans are crazy loud, and I prided (myself for) playing in some loud environments in my college days,” Mendoza said. “But college is nothing like the NFL, and they were very loud, and there was some helmet miscommunication as well. So that was another challenge that presented itself. But I was happy to work through those challenges, and I think it was a great experience. ”

No surprise, Mendoza made a few rookie mistakes. Like overthrowing Jalen Nailor on fourth-and-2 at the 45 with 12:12 left and the score 24-17. The Broncos capitalized by driving down and scoring on a 7-yard run by Jonah Coleman.

Another example: He threw a TD strike to Nailor but was ruled over the line of scrimmage when he released the ball. He made up for it two plays later by throwing a 7-yard TD pass to Jack Bech to make it 31-24 with 4:29 remaining.

Soon after came the crushing blow as McMillian flashed in front of Tre Tucker, reached out his hand and made his way to the end zone.

“He made a fantastic play,” said Mendoza, whose team plays at Cleveland next Sunday night. “Those are things that I’m going to learn from and grow from in order to give my team the best shot to win.”

Mendoza threw his first TD pass in the NFL to Ashton Jeanty on a 68-yard wheel route. His next one, a 19-yard strike to tight end Ian Thomas, came after a first-rate play-action fake that helped Thomas run wide open. Mendoza celebrated by running into the arms of one of his linemen.

“He’s a young, talented quarterback,” Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II said. “I’ve been watching him in college and see his progress throughout the league. Obviously, this is his second start — coming out here is tough for any quarterback, but he held his own. He’s impressive.”

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