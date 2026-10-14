Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

FIFA proposes $6.3 billion funding for soccer development, $25 million for each association

FIFA proposes a 6.35 billion dollar development fund; member associations will receive significantly higher payments

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
FIFA proposes $6.3 billion funding for soccer development, $25 million for each association
FIFA proposes $6.3 billion funding for soccer development, $25 million for each associationChris Carlson - AP

SAO PAULO (AP) — FIFA will propose to its members a $6.35 billion fund for soccer development between 2027 and 2030, including a boosted amount of $25 million for each national association, according to a document reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Soccer’s world governing body said in a document that it will use the financial success of the latest World Cup “to enhance investment in football development across 211 FIFA member associations, confederations and other stakeholders.” Originally, each association was to receive $10 million for the four-year period.

The document, dated Oct. 14, says FIFA proposed to distribute more than $3.5 billion from its financial reserves “based on the unprecedented commercial” success of its 48-team World Cup.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. El equipo más joven de la Champions consiguió su primera victoria con un gol insólito que se grita toda la noche
    1

    El doble blooper que le permitió a Sabah conseguir su primera victoria en la historia de la Champions League

  2. Habló por primera vez Chantal Leclercq, una de las anestesiólogas involucradas en el escándalo del propofol
    2

    Habló por primera vez Chantal Leclercq, una de las anestesiólogas involucradas en el escándalo del propofol

  3. La frase que un inversor le dijo a Quirno sobre la Argentina durante un desayuno en Singapur
    3

    La frase que un inversor le dijo a Quirno sobre la Argentina durante un desayuno en Singapur

  4. Una empresa del agro convocó a sus accionistas a votar su liquidación
    4

    Llegó a valer más de US$1000 millones: una empresa del agro convocó a sus accionistas a votar su liquidación