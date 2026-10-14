FIFA proposes $6.3 billion funding for soccer development, $25 million for each association

SAO PAULO (AP) — FIFA will propose to its members a $6.35 billion fund for soccer development between 2027 and 2030, including a boosted amount of $25 million for each national association, according to a document reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Soccer’s world governing body said in a document that it will use the financial success of the latest World Cup “to enhance investment in football development across 211 FIFA member associations, confederations and other stakeholders.” Originally, each association was to receive $10 million for the four-year period.

The document, dated Oct. 14, says FIFA proposed to distribute more than $3.5 billion from its financial reserves “based on the unprecedented commercial” success of its 48-team World Cup.

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