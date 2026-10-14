FIFA proposes $6.3 billion funding for soccer development, $25 million for each association
FIFA proposes a 6.35 billion dollar development fund; member associations will receive significantly higher payments
- 1 minuto de lectura'
SAO PAULO (AP) — FIFA will propose to its members a $6.35 billion fund for soccer development between 2027 and 2030, including a boosted amount of $25 million for each national association, according to a document reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Soccer’s world governing body said in a document that it will use the financial success of the latest World Cup “to enhance investment in football development across 211 FIFA member associations, confederations and other stakeholders.” Originally, each association was to receive $10 million for the four-year period.
The document, dated Oct. 14, says FIFA proposed to distribute more than $3.5 billion from its financial reserves “based on the unprecedented commercial” success of its 48-team World Cup.
See AP’s full soccer coverage here
- 1
- 2
Habló por primera vez Chantal Leclercq, una de las anestesiólogas involucradas en el escándalo del propofol
- 3
La frase que un inversor le dijo a Quirno sobre la Argentina durante un desayuno en Singapur
- 4
Llegó a valer más de US$1000 millones: una empresa del agro convocó a sus accionistas a votar su liquidación