Figure skating worlds in crosshairs as Finland set to restrict entry to Russian athletes

Finland's move to restrict entry to the country for Russian athletes because of the war in Ukraine caused the International Skating Union to warn of a “possible consequential impact” on its figure skating world championships there.

The government decision on Thursday follows a backlash in Finland to Russia being reinstated for the ice hockey world championships, but its effects could mostly be felt in other sports.

“As long as Russia’s war of aggression continues, Russian athletes have no business in Finland. Their entry into the country would be a threat to Finland’s international relations. The same is true of other short-term work under visas that is not essential to Finland’s national interests," Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen said in a statement.

The Finnish foreign ministry said the measure would affect Russian athletes competing under neutral status as well as those competing for national teams.

Finland hosts a figure skating Grand Prix next week and a cross-country ski World Cup this month. Both sports allow Russians to compete as “neutral athletes.”

One major event likely to be affected is the figure skating worlds in Tampere in March. Russian skaters are expected to be among the top medal contenders.

The ISU said it “has taken note of the statement today by the Finnish government related to Russian nationals entering the country and the possible consequential impact on sporting events, including the ISU figure skating world championships due to be held in Tampere, Finland, and is studying its implications.”

“ISU believes that athletes should not be punished for the actions of their governments in a world where, sadly, many conflicts are ongoing.” The ISU added it was “seeking clarifications” from skating officials in Finland.

The change takes effect from Monday, so it is does not appear likely to affect this week's NHL games in Helsinki between the Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes, or scheduled ski World Cup slalom races in Levi on Saturday and Sunday.

The International Ski Federation and the International Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Finland is among a group of European teams which have vowed not to play against Russia at upcoming hockey world championships. The men's championships are scheduled for Germany, which is weighing up whether to go ahead with hosting.

In the longer term, Finland is also hosting the European track and field championships in 2030. Track's governing body World Athletics maintains a blanket ban on Russian participation, though that is facing a legal challenge.

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