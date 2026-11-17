Fils beats Jodar for 1st win at ATP Finals. Zverev vs. Shelton next in rematch of US Open final
A debutant secured his first victory at the tournament; he now requires another win to reach the semifinals
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TURIN, Italy (AP) — Arthur Fils claimed his first win at the ATP Finals by rallying past fellow debutant Rafael Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday.
Now Fils needs another solid result against top-ranked Alexander Zverev in his final group match to advance to the semifinals.
Jodar appeared to be struggling physically midway through the second set and was given medicine to mix into his water bottle during a medical timeout. He also downed a banana and then a gel and an energy bar during the next changeover.
Both players lost their opening matches and Jodar is on the verge of being eliminated with two defeats.
Later, Zverev plays Ben Shelton in a rematch of the U.S. Open final.
Zverev can advance if he beats Shelton in straight sets, while Shelton can secure a semifinal spot with a victory of any kind.
The 22-year-old Fils is the first Frenchman to compete at the Finals since Gael Monfils a decade ago.
The 20-year-old Jodar is the first man to qualify for the year-end finals in the same season in which he made his tour-level debut.
See AP’s full tennis coverage here
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