CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Dorian Finister had 12 points in Charlotte’s 71-58 victory over FGCU on Monday.

Finister added five rebounds for the 49ers (4-2). Arden Conyers scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Bryson Lucas finished with 13 points and three steals for the Eagles (2-5). Darren Williams added 12 points for FGCU.

Charlotte took the lead for good with 18:39 remaining in the first half. The score was 37-29 at halftime, with Conyers racking up nine points. Charlotte pulled away with a 14-3 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 20 points. Peyton Marshall led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.