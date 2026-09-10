First-year Bengals Dexter Lawrence and Bryan Cook selected as team captains on defense

CINCINNATI (AP) — Before defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and safety Bryan Cook even played a game with the Cincinnati Bengals, they were selected as captains for their new team.

The Bengals prioritized adding experience and leadership to their defense and Lawrence and Cook have each impressed going into the season opener on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

The New York Giants drafted Lawrence in 2019. In Lawrence’s seven years in the NFL entering this season, the Giants had only one winning season. The Bengals traded the No. 10 pick in the draft for Lawrence in April and now he’s energized by the opportunity to play for a contender.

“I think we’re special,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot of experience. We have a lot of stars. A lot of guys that accept their roles. A lot of guys working every day to get better at whatever they can get better at. That’s the most important thing.”

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden noted how Lawrence was always one of the first players on the practice field every day during training camp. Lawrence would do defensive back drills before practice to connect with teammates who played a different position.

Cook stressed the importance of Lawrence’s desire to get to know each of his new teammates.

“From a football aspect, he’s a monster every day,” Cook said. “His character speaks for itself. Knowing what he’s about, it adds fuel to the fire. I know why he’s here. He also knows my story. Because he knows the guys around him, he knows what to say and how to push guys. That’s stuff money can’t buy.”

On the field, Lawrence looks like the best player on the defense. Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who calls plays for the offense, said that he felt Lawrence’s presence all summer as the offense practiced against the Lawrence-led defense.

“You just have to give so much attention to him,” Taylor said. “He just affects about every play, and it gives other people a great opportunity for 1-on-1s that they’ve got to take advantage of, and they have.”

Cook, a two-time Super Bowl winner who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, has also made his presence felt.

Golden emphasized the importance of Cook’s football IQ, communication and pre-snap awareness. Cook is also one of the best tackling safeties in the NFL, which shores up an area that was a weakness on last year’s Bengals.

“The way he reaffirms calls and communicates, it allows the guys in front of them to get their cleats in the ground and read their keys and play football,” Golden said. “There’s so much pre-snap in this era of NFL football. You need guys who do that. The other thing that Bryan does really well is he anticipates what the look could go to. He tells the other side, XYZ. If he goes, we’re going to get to A or B.”

During his time with Kansas City, Cook was the young guy on a team with huge expectations. He’s in a different position in Cincinnati as one of the veterans who knows what it takes to win big games.

“If I know it or see it, it’s my job to say something,” Cook said. “Being of the tenure we are, we do a great job of getting our side lined up and prepared. We know what’s coming, we know the play call, play faster. That can be the difference between a tackle for loss or a gain of 2 yards.”

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