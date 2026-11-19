DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier and Emilee Skinner each scored 18 points to lead No. 5 Duke to a 111-44 rout of Fordham on Thursday, marking the Blue Devils’ second victory by more than a 60-point margin in eight days.

Riley Nelson had 14 points, Aaliyah Crump provided 13 and Autumn Fleary posted 11 for the Blue Devils (5-0), who shot 60.1% from the field.

Ugne Sirtautaite scored 11 points, and Anastasija Veljovic and Precious Omoshola each finished with 10 for Fordham (5-2), which played its fourth consecutive road game. The Rams, who weren’t credited with an assist, missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts.

Duke is 5-0 for the third time in coach Kara Lawson’s seven seasons, but for the first time since 2022-23. The Blue Devils won 85-23 last Thursday at Norfolk State for what had been their most lopsided result of the season.

Fournier, who led the Blue Devils in scoring for the third game in a row despite logging only 20 minutes, shot 8 for 11 from the field but only 2 for 7 on free throws. Skinner, who delivered a game-high seven assists, made seven of 10 shots from the field.

Duke outscored the Rams 15-2 in the first five minutes of the second quarter to boost the margin to 36-10. Ten Blue Devils scored in the first half, which ended at 52-20 with Duke shooting 64.7% from the field. The third quarter began with Duke going on a 15-2 run.

Fordham had been off to its best six-game mark in 14 years and had four starters averaging double-digit points.

Up Next

Fordham: Sunday at home against Buffalo.

Duke: Saturday at Columbia.

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