Flamengo grinds out a 0-0 draw at Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores semifinal

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Reigning champions Flamengo secured a valuable 0–0 draw away against Estudiantes de La Plata on Thursday in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal.

Nicknamed “Mengão,” the Brazilian side is aiming to become the first back-to-back Copa Libertadores champions since Palmeiras accomplished the feat in 2020–21.

The deciding second leg will be hosted at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 22.

Brazilian clubs continue to assert their dominance in the competition, having claimed the title for each of the past seven years.

Estudiantes de La Plata, meanwhile, is seeking to break that streak and become the first non-Brazilian team to lift the trophy since Argentina’s River Plate in 2018.

In the other semifinal, Palmeiras secured a 2–1 first-leg lead over Fluminense on Wednesday.

The Copa Libertadores final is scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here