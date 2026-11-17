Aiden Flora has gone from being a walk-on player the past two seasons for Iowa State to leading the nation in rushing.

Flora is doing that in the Big 12 Conference, which has six of the nine leading rushers from Power Four leagues.

After running for only 111 yards on 15 carries in 16 games before this year while primarily a special teams contributor for the Cyclones, Flora now has a Bowl Subdivision-best 1,335 yards rushing (133.5 per game). He is coming off his third 200-yard game for Iowa State , and was only 6 yards shy of that mark in another game. Along with 12 rushing touchdowns, he has thrown for two and scored on a punt return.

“He’s proving himself. He’s doing awesome,” said Jimmy Rogers, the first-year Cyclones coach who put Flora on scholarship in January. “I’m proud of him and his effort in kind of blocking out the outside noise and believing in himself.”

Rogers said the 6-foot, 195-pound Flora is hard to tackle and "if he gets out in open space, he’s going to run away from you. And then he can run between the tackles and he’s slippery and runs behind his pads for a guy that’s really not that big.”

Oklahoma State sophomore Caleb Hawkins (117.2 ypg) is the second-leading rusher in the Big 12, followed by West Virginia's Cam Cook (108.4 ypg) and Texas Tech's J'Koby Williams (103.8 ypg). The only Power Four players from outside the Big 12 with at least 100 yards rushing a game are Duke's Nate Sheppard (132 ypg) and the SEC's top two rushers, Tennessee's DeSean Bishop (116.3 ypg) and Missouri's Jamal Roberts (113.3 ypg).

Cole Tabb is fifth in the Big 12 (eighth among P4 runners) at 97.3 yards per game for Cincinnati while leading the nation with 9.1 yards per carry. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. , Cook’s teammate with the Mountaineers, has an FBS-best 20 rushing TDs while running for 96 yards per game.

Oklahoma State runner often overshadowed by his QB, even after 25 rushing TDs last year

Caleb Hawkins last season as a freshman at North Texas led the FBS with 25 rushing touchdowns while topping the American Conference with 110 yards per game. He often was overshadowed by big-numbers passer Drew Mestemaker. The quarterback, now leading the Big 12 in passing, also went with coach Eric Morris from the Mean Green to Oklahoma State.

Hawkins tops the Big 12 and is second nationally with 164.8 all-purpose yards a game, just ahead of Flora (161.9 ypg). Hawkins has 476 yards receiving, with 401 of those on 32 catches the past five games.

“The kid's such a gamer. There's not one thing that's weak about his game,” said Morris, who has even brought up the names of former Oklahoma State running backs Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders when talking about Hawkins.

“This place is known for great running backs,” Morris said. "I think he’s gonna fit right in line with those guys.”

Cook back in Big 12 after being national rushing leader at Jacksonville State

Cook played two seasons at TCU before going to Jacksonville State, where last year he led FBS with 1,659 yards rushing before returning to the Big 12. He has five games with more than 140 yards rushing for West Virginia, and he could return next year for a fifth college season.

“He’s a good football player, great kid, great family. I’m happy that he’s had success and not surprised,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said before Cook ran for 90 yards in a win over the Horned Frogs in October.

West Virginia leads the Big 12 with 241 yards rushing per game. Cook is in the same backfield with dual-threat quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who was at Oklahoma the past two seasons.

The lead runner in Texas Tech's three-headed monster

After pairing up with 1,124-yard runner Cameron Dickey as Texas Tech won its first Big 12 title and made the College Football Playoff last season, and the addition of Southern California transfer Quinten Joyner this year, Williams has been the top runner for the No. 11 Red Raiders .

Williams, second nationally behind Tabb with 7.81 yards per carry, has at least 124 yards rushing in four of the past five games, after only one such performance in 29 games before that. The recent surge has come while Dickey has been dealing with a high ankle sprain since early October.

Williams had 868 yards and six TDs last season, when Dickey led the Big 12 with 14 rushing TDs.

There have been only three national rushing champions in Big 12’s three decades

The Big 12 had three national rushing champions in its first 30 seasons.

Troy Davis, the only Iowa State player other than Flora with three 200-yard rushing games in a season, was the nation's leading rusher at 214.9 yards per game in 1996 during the conference's debut. The others were Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (161 ypg) in 2019 and D’Onta Freeman (184.4 ypg) for Texas in 2016.

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