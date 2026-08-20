Florida attempts to 'wake the beast up' following 4 losing seasons in 5 years

Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — 2025 record: 4-8

Expectations

The Gators are turning to new coach Jon Sumrall to deliver a much-needed turnaround after four losing seasons in the past five years. They are counting on several key returners — most notably standout running back Jadan Baugh, linebacker Myles Graham, defensive end Jayden Woods and receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson — to serve as the foundation of Sumrall’s rebuild.

Sumrall hired two experienced coordinators, Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner on offense and Kentucky’s Brad White on defense, and brought in longtime NFL general manager Dave Caldwell with the goal being to “wake the beast up.”

“This is a sleeping giant,” Sumrall added. “I’m telling you right now: It ain’t a matter of if we’re going to win here. It’s how fast we’re going to win. It’s coming.”

Florida is a mediocre 70-60 in Southeastern Conference play since Tim Tebow left campus after the 2009 season, with coaches Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen and Billy Napier failing to win a league title. Sumrall has led his two teams, Troy (2022-23) and Tulane (2024-25), to four consecutive conference championship games.

Strengths include offensive playmakers

Baugh ran for 1,170 yards last season, the third most in the SEC, and scored eight touchdowns. He is expected to be the centerpiece of Faulker’s offense. But he’s hardly the only playmaker. Receivers Brown, Wilson and transfers Eric Singleton Jr. (Auburn) and Micah Mays Jr. (Wake Forest) should provide plenty of options for whoever wins the starting quarterback spot,

Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo or redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. Brown led Florida with 40 receptions for 512 yards in 2025. Wilson played in just four games because of a nagging foot injury but finished with 12 catches for 174 yards and three TDs. Singleton caught 58 passes for 534 yards and three TDs for the Tigers last season while Mays had 18 receptions for 302 yads and two scores for the Demon Deacons.

Weaknesses include O-line and secondary depth

Florida has penciled in three transfers along the offensive line: LT Emeka Ugorji (Stanford), C Harrison Moore (Georgia Tech) and RT TJ Shanahan (Penn State). How quickly and well they mesh with returners Caden Jones and Knijeah Harris could be the key to how effective the Gators run the ball in 2026. On the other side of the ball, the Gators have talent but not a lot of depth in the secondary. Solid starters CB Cormani McClain and SS Bryce Thornton are back, with CBs Ben Hanks III, Dijon Johnson, J’Vari Flowers and transfers Kanye Clark (UCLA), DJ Coleman (Baylor) and Cam Dooley (Kentucky) trying to earn spots.

New faces

DE Emmanuel Oyebadejo (transfer from Jacksonville State), QB Philo (transfer from Georgia Tech) and WR Singleton (transfer from Auburn).

Key losses

DT Michai Boireau (transferred to Ole Miss), QB DJ Lagway (transferred to Baylor) and WR Eugene Wilson (transferred to LSU).

Biggest games for the Gators

At Auburn (Sept. 19), vs. Ole Miss (Sept. 26), vs. Georgia (Oct. 31), vs. Oklahoma (Nov. 7).

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