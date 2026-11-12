Florida moves back to Aaron Philo for Kentucky in latest QB swap, AP source says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Reeling Florida is switching back to quarterback Aaron Philo for Saturday night's game at No. 13 Kentucky, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Gators had not announced the move.

It's the fourth quarterback swap in as many games for Florida (5-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference), which has lost four of its previous five.

Coach Jon Sumrall turned to Tramell Jones Jr. in place of an injured Philo (shoulder) at Texas last month, and Jones won his first career start. Philo reclaimed the starting spot against Georgia two weeks later but was benched after two early interceptions. Jones replaced him and turned the ball over three times in a lopsided loss, although one was negated by a penalty.

Sumrall stuck with Jones last week at home against Oklahoma, and Jones threw two interceptions in a 23-7 loss to the Sooners.

Now the Gators are handing the offense back to Philo, who is expected to get the remainder of the season to prove he can be the guy in 2027.

It will be Philo's eighth start this year and the ninth of his college career.

“One thing that I’ve always said about the kid is he’s got mental toughness,” offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said earlier this week. "There’s been a lot of quarterbacks who have been really, really successful and it doesn’t go their way early in their career. The reason they’re successful is because they are mentally tough, and they’re able to bounce back and understand that you’ve got to make the most of every opportunity.

“Sometimes taking a step back and seeing from a different lens after you’ve done it a little bit can help the growth of that position.”

Philo has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,367 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has three rushing scores.

Jones has completed 65.8% of his passes for 712 yards, with four TDs and five INTs. He has one rushing score.

Receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) will miss his sixth consecutive game. The Gators also will be without two defensive starters: safety Bryce Thornton and linebacker Jaden Robinson.

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