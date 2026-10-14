Florida QB Aaron Philo might not play at No. 7 Texas because of a shoulder injury, AP source says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could be without starting quarterback Aaron Philo for Saturday’s game at No. 7 Texas .

Philo has been limited in practice this week because of a shoulder injury, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Philo and the Gators have not disclosed the injury publicly.

Philo is expected to be listed as questionable on the weekly Southeastern Conference injury report released later Wednesday, the person said.

If Philo doesn’t play, sophomore Tramell Jones would make his first career start. Philo beat out Jones for the starting job in training camp.

Philo has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,341 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Jones has played in five games in 2026, throwing for 252 yards with two TDs and two INTs.

Philo completed 21 of 28 passes for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 38-19 home loss to South Carolina last Saturday. He ran a career-high 13 times for 32 yards and was sacked three times.

The Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) were forced to start backup quarterback Aidan Warner in their last trip to Austin, Texas, in 2024. Warner completed 12 of 25 passes for 132 yards with two INTs in a 49-17 loss. He was filling in for oft-injured starter DJ Lagway.

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