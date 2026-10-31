Florida replaces quarterback Aaron Philo with Tramell Jones Jr. in second quarter against Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The Florida Gators made a first-half quarterback change Saturday, swapping Aaron Philo for Tramell Jones Jr. in the second quarter against Georgia.

The change came after Philo's second interception of the day, which set Georgia up for a 28-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead roughly nine minutes before halftime. Philo was 5 of 7 for 26 yards and two interceptions.

Georgia defensive back Demello Jones notched his second pick of the season on a pass to Eric Singleton Jr. that went high. Philo's first interception was more puzzling, as the quarterback tossed the ball upward mid-fall while under pressure from Bulldogs inside linebacker Raylen Wilson.

Philo started after missing the previous game and a quarter with a shoulder injury sustained in Florida's loss to South Carolina. Jones played in place of the junior transfer quarterback and led the Gators to a 27-24 upset over then-No. 7 Texas with a 155-yard, two-touchdown performance.

Both quarterbacks were upgraded from questionable to probable on Friday's injury report after splitting repetitions for much of the week. Coach Jon Sumrall said the decision would boil down to “ health and availability. ”

Sumrall told ESPN reporter Marty Smith before the game that the chance of seeing both quarterbacks play was “real.”

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