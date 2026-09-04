Florida signs a multiyear deal with Ripple that includes cryptocurrency logos in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida announced a multiyear sponsorship deal with Ripple on Friday that will generate $5 million annually by placing field logos in the Swamp, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed financial terms.

Ripple is a provider of blockchain solutions across traditional and digital finance. The deal will place XRP logos on Florida Field beginning with Saturday's game against Florida Atlantic . XRP is a cryptocurrency designed to move money in seconds, at a fraction of the cost of traditional banking.

“Florida has a long history of embracing innovation and technology to enhance the experience of our fans and advance our programs,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "This partnership brings together two organizations that think boldly about the future, and we look forward to introducing XRP to our fans.”

The partnership provides Ripple with digital properties and event signage. Ripple also will support financial and technology education for Florida student-athletes and the campus community, covering both traditional finance and digital assets.

Last year, Geico paid to have its logo on Florida Field for the Gators' final two home games. The insurance giant paid $1 million for each game.

The NCAA began allowing corporate ads on college fields in 2024.

Universities are navigating increased financial strain, most of it stemming from the NCAA vs. House settlement that requires revenue to be shared with student-athletes. The amount shared began at $20.5 million in 2025 and is expected to increase by at least 4% over the next 10 years.

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