Florida State hires Jeff Purinton as athletics director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has hired longtime administrator and Learfield executive Jeff Purinton as its next athletics director, the school announced on Monday.

Purinton has two degrees from Florida State, worked in the athletics department with Bobby Bowden and had a long run at Alabama working alongside Nick Saban. He was also Arkansas State’s athletics director before taking on his current role as an executive with Learfield, which advises colleges on media, technology and commercial strategies.

“Jeff Purinton has the experience, judgment and championship pedigree to lead Florida State Athletics at this important moment,” Florida State president Richard McCullough said in a statement. “As a two-time FSU graduate and former athletics department employee, Jeff has a deep understanding of Florida State, our culture and the expectations that come with representing this university.

“Jeff further developed his extensive leadership experience overseeing football operations as part of Nick Saban’s championship program at Alabama. I am incredibly excited to welcome Jeff home to Florida State.”

Purinton is a 1997 graduate of Florida State. He has a bachelor’s degree from Florida State in Sport Management as well as a Master’s degree in Athletic Administration.

His early experience came at Florida State from 1998-2006, where he worked in sports information and was later the director of football communications. As a student at Florida State, one of his roommates was Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke.

On Monday, he thanked legendary football coach Bobby Bowden and longtime baseball coach Mike Martin Sr., among others.

“I want to give my deep appreciation and thanks to President Richard McCullough and BOT Chair Peter Collins for placing their trust and belief in me to lead Florida State Athletics,” Purinton said. “Florida State is home to me in so many ways. It’s where I went to school, where I got my start in this profession and where I learned from people who helped shape the way I’ve approached my career. I was fortunate to work with Coach Bowden, Coach Martin and Coach Saban. The lessons I learned from them about leadership, relationships and representing an institution have stayed with me.”

After a short run working with the Orange Bowl, Purinton worked at Alabama from 2007-22 in a variety of roles from sports information before reaching the title of executive deputy director of athletics.

Purinton was the athletics director at Arkansas State before taking on his current role as Learfield’s Executive Vice President. He often worked on multimedia rights with various schools.

Florida State hired Parker Executive Search on Oct. 30 to help with the athletics director search. A contract documented a 30-day timeline for a hire, but the search wrapped up far quicker and landed with a familiar face in Purinton.

His start is timely as Florida State has begun its search for a new football coach. McCullough dismissed coach Mike Norvell on Nov. 1 with the Seminoles 3-5 in his seventh season.

McCullough and BOT chairman Peter Collins said they prioritized revenue generation and a new viewpoint on the athletics department given the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics. Purinton’s background in the ACC, SEC and with Learfield checks a number of boxes for Florida State.

“Coming back to lead this athletics department is a tremendous honor, and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Purinton said. “I know how much Florida State means to our alumni, our fans and everyone who has been part of this program. I also know how much work goes into meeting the expectations that come with wearing the garnet and gold. I’m excited to get started, to listen, to build relationships and to work with our coaches, student-athletes, staff and supporters to move Florida State Athletics forward.”